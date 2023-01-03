Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid Next / Brawn: My phone is always on if F1 needs any help
Formula 1 News

Verstappen doesn't understand why he keeps crashing with Hamilton

Max Verstappen says he cannot understand why he and Lewis Hamilton have repeatedly crashed into each other during the last two Formula 1 seasons.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Verstappen doesn't understand why he keeps crashing with Hamilton

The pair have clashed five times, a list including multiple incidents in the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as one, since the start of 2021 in their closely-fought and controversial title battle season at the end of F1’s previous rules cycle and the conclusion of last season.

Most of the incidents occurred during 2021, but at the penultimate round of the 2022 season, which Verstappen had dominated while Hamilton was largely absent from the lead fight due to the deficiencies of the Mercedes W13, they crashed again at the Brazilian GP eventually won by George Russell.

This was nearly a year since their last clash, with Verstappen then going on to have clean repeated battles with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Russell, although he did utilise questionable tactics defending against Haas’s Mick Schumacher late in the 2022 British GP as he drove a car hobbled by floor damage.

In an exclusive interview with Autosport, Verstappen was asked if it was accurate to describe his racing style as "uncompromising", but particularly with Hamilton given their run of incidents.

The Red Bull driver replied: “Well, I have to be careful what I’m saying here, but with everyone I’ve been fighting this year, it’s been really hard, aggressive battles and we never really came together.

“Somehow, with Lewis it’s a different story. And I honestly don’t understand.

“Like, this year, ok we haven’t really had a lot of battles. But Brazil we got together – it was not my intention [that we crashed]. I got the blame for it, which I didn’t find fair.

“If it would’ve been more of a racing incident that I could live with.

“But… I don’t understand. Maybe it’s just a generation thing – that we understand each other better, we are racing nicer to each other. I don’t get it.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG, 2nd position, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“But I don’t feel like I’m doing anything different to Lewis or to the other drivers in terms of how we’re racing.

“Because the day before with George [in the Interlagos sprint race where Russell attacked and passed Verstappen], we were having an incredible [fight] – closing the door, defending, out-braking each other.

“That was a lot of fun and I was trying to do the same in the main race – having that kind of battle. But, unfortunately we couldn’t get it to work.”

Outlining why he feels he needs to be careful discussing the topic of racing Hamilton, Verstappen said: “Because in England this can very quickly be received as criticism.

“And then I’m being called out on it.

“I always respect Lewis a lot for what he has achieved in the sport, but that’s why I don’t really understand why we cannot really race like I’ve been doing with the others.

“Of course, everyone is different in their approach. I know that Charles is a bit different to George, or to Carlos [Sainz] or to Checo [Perez], or whoever.

“I do have to be a little bit more careful with that because immediately it’s really taken as criticism. And then people start to hate on you. Well, that’s not my intention.”

shares
comments

Related video

FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid
Previous article

FIA president wants to start process for new teams to join F1 grid
Next article

Brawn: My phone is always on if F1 needs any help

Brawn: My phone is always on if F1 needs any help
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends? Plus
Formula 1

Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends?

Why F1 world titles haven’t changed Verstappen
Formula 1

Why F1 world titles haven’t changed Verstappen

Russell: Response to "horrendous" Zhou crash just a human reaction
Formula 1

Russell: Response to "horrendous" Zhou crash just a human reaction

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year Plus
Formula 1

The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year

Hamilton wins Autosport’s British Competition Driver of the Year Award
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton wins Autosport’s British Competition Driver of the Year Award

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Latest news

Sainz angry after Dakar disaster that will keep him “awake at night”
Dakar Dakar

Sainz angry after Dakar disaster that will keep him “awake at night”

Carlos Sainz Sr says that the mechanical woes he endured on the third stage of the Dakar Rally that cost him his lead were like watching “a film to keep you awake at night”.

IndyCar racer Kirkwood returns to VS Lexus team for Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA IMSA

IndyCar racer Kirkwood returns to VS Lexus team for Daytona 24 Hours

IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood will return to Vasser Sullivan Racing to race a Lexus RC F in this month’s Daytona 24 Hours, the opening round of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up
IMSA IMSA

Complexity of hybrid LMDh cars prompted WTR-Andretti IMSA tie-up

Wayne Taylor Racing was motivated to join forces with Andretti Autosport in the IMSA SportsCar Championship as result of the complexities of the new breed of LMDh hybrid prototype.

Autosport Podcast: Remembering Ken Block with Petter and Oliver Solberg
WRC WRC

Autosport Podcast: Remembering Ken Block with Petter and Oliver Solberg

The rally world lost perhaps its ultimate showman with the tragic passing of Ken Block, who died aged 55 on Monday following a snowmobile crash in Utah.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends? Plus

Which great modern F1 moments will go down as legends?

OPINION: As a poll by Autosport International reveals a series of surprise choices for visitors’ favourite motorsport memories from years gone by, it’s worth wondering which of the top moments from recent Formula 1 seasons might one day go down as truly great

Formula 1
15 h
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Plus

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Plus

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential Plus

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull’s F1 potential

Was Sebastian Vettel born a winner or did Red Bull make him one? And at what point did the cheeky young rascal who loved quoting Monty Python become a ruthless force willing to win at all costs – even if that meant disobeying team orders? MATT YOUSON has spoken to the people who have been with him since the start…

Formula 1
Dec 29, 2022
How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break Plus

How F1's new determined Dutchman got his long-awaited break

Nyck de Vries had almost given up on his dream of racing in Formula 1 when he got the call-up to stand in for Alex Albon at this year’s Italian Grand Prix, as he explains to OLEG KARPOV. But how pivotal was that in getting him a full-time ride with AlphaTauri next season?

Formula 1
Dec 27, 2022
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Plus

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Plus

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

It’s 30 years since Mansell won the Formula 1 world title and then headed off to do battle in America. Here are his best races – and the Briton’s memories of them

Formula 1
Dec 25, 2022
How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery Plus

How a "baked in" F1 flaw consigned Mercedes to a year of recovery

After eight consecutive Formula 1 constructors’ titles, Mercedes was caught out by the new ground-effects regulations in 2022. That triggered a season of hard work and recovery, culminating in a famous 1-2 led by new signing George Russell in Brazil

Formula 1
Dec 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.