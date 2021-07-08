Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021 Next / Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track
Formula 1 / British GP News

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

By:

George Russell is uncertain that the inaugural Formula 1 sprint race at Silverstone next weekend will play to Williams’ advantage, but hopes the new format could still provide an “opportunity”.

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

The British Grand Prix will mark the first running of F1’s new weekend format that will feature a 100km race take place on Saturday afternoon in the normal qualifying slot.

The traditional qualifying format will be used for a session on Friday afternoon to set the grid for the sprint race, the result of which will then form the final starting order for the grand prix on Sunday.

Sprint races will take place at three grands prix in 2021 as part of a trial by F1 that could be expanded for the future depending on its success.

A capacity crowd is set to be welcomed to Silverstone next weekend thanks to the race’s addition to the UK government’s Event Research Programme, with a bumper attendance of 140,000 expected for race day.

While Russell was relishing the opportunity to race in front of his home crowd for only the second time - last year’s British Grand Prix took place behind closed doors - he felt the sprint race may not work in Williams’ favour given it has been weaker on Sundays than Saturdays.

“Silverstone's going to be an even bigger crowd [than Austria] and I'm sure they're going to be buzzing for it - probably after England have won the Euros as well, so they're going to be happy about that,” Russell said.

“Obviously, there’s the sprint qualifying as well. I'm not too sure that will play into our favour, because obviously we're normally a bit better on the quali performance than we are in the race.

“But we've got to give it a chance and maybe it goes the other way. It's new for everybody, and that also gives an opportunity.”

George Russell, Williams

George Russell, Williams

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Russell led Williams into Q3 for the first time since the 2018 Italian Grand Prix in Austria last weekend, starting the race from eighth place on the grid.

He had managed to qualify 11th one week earlier and was again in the running for points until a power unit issue forced him to retire from the race.

Russell said after the second race at the Red Bull Ring that he took “massive” confidence from the team’s performances in Austria, believing Williams was currently maximising the FW43B package.

“I feel so at one with the car and the team at the moment, and we're really getting everything out of the package, which I think is so important,” Russell said.

“Especially on a Saturday, the pressure's on, if you make one small mistake you're penalised and it shows obviously in the course of the race. Everybody gets into a rhythm and that true pace comes out.

“We're all doing a really good job and it's so close. P12 in France, P8 last week before we retired, P11 today - all of which every single top team and car finished."

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

Previous article

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

Next article

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

17 h
2
Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

14 h
3
Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

30 min
4
Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

18 h
5
MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

1 d
Latest news
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
F1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

3m
Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
F1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

30m
12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021
F1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

13 h
Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP
F1

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP

14 h
Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79
F1

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

14 h
Latest videos
Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before 06:15
Formula 1
Jul 7, 2021

Why An Audi Or Porsche Formula 1 Entry Is More Likely Than Ever Before

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP 07:40
Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen takes dominant win from Bottas, Norris at Austrian GP

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief 15:18
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

Upgrades, Second Stops & More | 2021 Styrian GP F1 Race Debrief

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1 05:38
Formula 1
Jul 1, 2021

3 Ways Mercedes Can Beat Red Bull In 2021 | Formula 1

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Ocon wants to change "maximum" possible parts on Alpine F1 car for British GP
Formula 1

Ocon wants to change "maximum" possible parts on Alpine F1 car for British GP

Verstappen: Red Bull must ensure car is not only dominant in Austria Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull must ensure car is not only dominant in Austria

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP Austrian GP
Formula 1

Russell pleased to "hold my own" against Alonso despite losing P10 in Austrian GP

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast" Austrian GP
Formula 1

Williams explains Russell's F1 Austrian GP qualifying apology for going "too fast"

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Williams More
Williams
12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021
Formula 1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled medium tyre Austrian GP qualifying strategy Austrian GP
Formula 1

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled medium tyre Austrian GP qualifying strategy

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture Plus
Formula 1

Why Russell has an eye on the bigger picture

Trending Today

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer Carlos Reutemann dies aged 79

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The Rossi replacement who’s become the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton
National National

Driver loses life in Citroen C1 crash at Snetterton

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's lacklustre start to his Formula 1 comeback in 2021 raised questions about whether the same Spaniard many argue is one of the best drivers of the modern era was still in there. But recent events have shown the fire still burns inside the double world champion and that he still has the belief in himself to do the job

Formula 1
3m
The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals Plus

The ‘other’ Mexican F1 driver who is aiding Mercedes’ empire-building goals

Some drivers step back entirely from motor racing when they hang up their helmets – but others, like Esteban Gutierrez, have ambitions to move from the hot seat to the c-suite. STUART CODLING gets down to business with the man blazing a trail for Mercedes in Latin America

Formula 1
18 h
What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now Plus

What Hamilton's new contract means for his long-term F1 future, and Mercedes right now

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton came into 2021 without a contract to continue his ultra-successful Formula 1 career. Now he’s signed two since January and will stay at Mercedes until the end of 2023. Here’s what all that means for Hamilton, his team and F1 overall

Formula 1
22 h
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's repeat visit to the Red Bull Ring offered a repeat winner, but there were several notable changes to the Styrian Grand Prix resulting from cooler temperatures and softer tyre compounds. Amid the shakeup in the order, there were several performances worthy of high ratings

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit” Plus

How Norris and McLaren finally took on F1’s top teams “on merit”

Max Verstappen was rarely troubled in the Austrian Grand Prix as he completed a clean sweep of Formula 1's two races at the Red Bull Ring. He leaves with his points advantage extended thanks in no small part to the disruption caused to Mercedes by an on-form Lando Norris, in perhaps the most complete McLaren showing since the V8 era

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2021
The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance Plus

The inconvenient truth behind F1’s anti-plastic stance

Single-use plastics have become a pressing environmental issue, and Formula 1 has committed to removing them from the paddock by 2025. But behind these headline initiatives, says STUART CODLING, the commercial rights holder and several teams continue to operate partnerships with some of the world’s largest producers of the raw materials that make these plastic items

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2021
How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams Plus

How the cost cap is putting new pressures on F1's top teams

Formula 1’s budget cap means that even the richest teams now have to juggle what they can afford to spend – to the extent that Mercedes recently had to back out of an important tyre test. MARK GALLAGHER explains how the bean-counters now have to work to the limits of the regulations just like technical directors do

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace Plus

Why Mercedes isn't fooled it's ahead of Red Bull despite Austrian GP practice pace

After a comprehensive defeat to Red Bull and Max Verstappen in Austria last weekend, Mercedes remains wary of taking its promising pace as a guarantee for success. But with lessons learned from the Styrian GP, the Black Arrows squad continues to be poised for another almighty tussle against its familiar foe

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2021

Latest news

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the F1 title-winning Alonso is back, both on and off-track

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell unsure Silverstone F1 sprint race will be good for Williams

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

12-times F1 race winner Carlos Reutemann: 1942-2021

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Race of my life: Carlos Reutemann on the 1974 South African GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.