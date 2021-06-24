Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track Next / Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 / British GP News

British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd

By:

Silverstone has announced that next month’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix will go ahead in front of a capacity crowd.

British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd

Despite a delay in lifting COVID-19 restrictions in the UK until 19 July, F1 officials remained confident of a bumper Silverstone crowd after talks over including the race in the government’s Event Research Programme.

The programme will see large crowds attend the upcoming Euro 2020 games at Wembley, as well as the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London.

In a statement released on Thursday, Silverstone confirmed that it had been included in the Event Research Programme and that it would be able to welcome all ticket holders to the race.

“The Silverstone team will now work closely with the ERP experts and particularly the Director of Public Health in Northamptonshire on the specific conditions of entry that will enable the event to operate safely and will be announcing these details to ticket holders in the coming days,” a statement reads.

Silverstone hosted two F1 races behind closed doors last year, but will now welcome back a capacity crowd - the first for F1 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic – of up to 140,000 on race day.

Attendees will be required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of arrival, or proof of having received both COVID-19 vaccinations.

“This is something we have all been working towards for months and I cannot wait to welcome a full capacity crowd back to Silverstone this July,” said Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle.

“Many of our fans rolled their tickets over from 2020 but they are now well placed to enjoy what is sure to be one of the highlights of the summer.

“My thanks go to the culture secretary and his team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport for their tireless efforts on behalf of the sports sector, but also the Prime Minister, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and the teams in No.10 and the Cabinet Office for recognising what an amazing, safe opportunity the British Grand Prix offers to show the world how Britain has dragged itself back on track following the fight against the pandemic.”

Fans at Silverstone

Fans at Silverstone

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

"I'm pleased that Silverstone will be able to welcome fans back to their large outdoor site for the pinnacle of British motorsport,” said culture secretary Oliver Dowden.

“Through our successful vaccine rollout and ambitious Events Research Programme we are continuing to make progress, and events like this will pave the way for everyone to enjoy live sport and culture together safely once more.”

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali called it “fantastic news”, with Silverstone set to host the first sprint race in the series’ history as part of a shake-up of the weekend format.

“It is fantastic news that Silverstone will be a full capacity event and it will be an incredible weekend with hundreds of thousands of fans being there to see our first ever sprint event on the Saturday and the main event on Sunday,” said Domenicali.

“I want to express my huge appreciation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, Secretaries of State, Oliver Dowden and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove and Silverstone’s Managing Director, Stuart Pringle for their tireless work to achieve this great outcome.

“All of the drivers and the teams are hugely looking forward to Silverstone and we can’t wait to be there in July.”

Tickets
shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track

Previous article

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track

Next article

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

2h
2
MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

3h
3
Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

1h
4
Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

3h
5
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

3h
Latest news
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus
F1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

9m
Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken
F1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

35m
Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
F1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

1h
British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd
F1

British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd

1h
Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track
F1

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track

1h
Latest videos
How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken Styrian GP
Formula 1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
9m
Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold? Plus

Can Red Bull really win anywhere now it’s toppled a Mercedes F1 stronghold?

OPINION: Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckoned Max Verstappen winning the French Grand Prix – an event where Mercedes had previously been dominant – would signal “we can beat them anywhere”. Here’s how that claim stacks up looking at the rest of the 2021 season

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021
The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1 Plus

The IndyCar feature that Paul Ricard desperately needs in F1

OPINION: The French Grand Prix offered a surprisingly interesting spectacle, despite the headache-inducing nature of the circuit. But IndyCar's Road America race offered far more in terms of action - and the increased jeopardy at the Elkhart Lake venue might be something Paul Ricard needs in future...

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2021
French Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

French Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The French GP was a weekend decided by tiny margins both at the front of the field, as Red Bull inflicted a comeback defeat on Mercedes, and in the battle for the minor points places. That's reflected in our driver ratings, where several drivers came close to a maximum score

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes Plus

How Red Bull took French GP "payback" on a day of Mercedes mistakes

The French GP has been a stronghold for Mercedes since Paul Ricard's return to the calendar in 2018. But that all changed on Sunday, as a clever two-stop strategy guided Red Bull's Max Verstappen to make a race-winning pass on the penultimate lap - for once leaving Mercedes to experience the pain of late defeat it has so often inflicted on Red Bull

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2021
The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push Plus

The new age of sponsorship facilitated by F1’s relevancy push

The age of the high-profile title sponsor is over, says JONATHAN NOBLE, but Formula 1’s commitment to technological innovation is attracting high-tech partners

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2021
How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era Plus

How Britain’s lost Ferrari star epitomised a bygone F1 era

The 1956 Italian Grand Prix was over for Juan Manuel Fangio, along with his hopes of winning the world championship – until his Ferrari team-mate (and title rival) voluntarily surrendered his own car so Fangio could continue. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls Peter Collins, a remarkable sportsman

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021
The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France Plus

The 'surprise' Mercedes time that puts F1's victory fight back on a knife-edge in France

Red Bull led the way after the first two practice sessions for the 2021 French Grand Prix, but only just ahead of Mercedes. There was all the usual practice skulduggery complicating the performance picture, but one aspect seen at the world champion squad gave it a ‘surprise’ lift, as it looks to leave its street-circuit struggles firmly in the past

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2021

Trending Today

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

New banked corner part of Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Montoya: Bottas needs quick decision on Mercedes future to ease pressure

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull Ring gets changes ahead of F1 double header, gravel closer to track

Latest news

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: ‘Completely false’ to think Mercedes F1 relationship is broken

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher sitting in a "crooked" position since start of F1 2021

British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP to take place in front of capacity crowd

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.