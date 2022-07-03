Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash Next / F1 Grand Prix race results: Sainz wins wild British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Russell: F1 needs rethink over tyre barrier layout after Zhou crash

George Russell says Formula 1 needs to rethink tyre barrier safety to stop cars getting stuck in gaps, following Zhou Guanyu’s horror crash at the British Grand Prix.

By:
, NobleF1
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Russell: F1 needs rethink over tyre barrier layout after Zhou crash

Zhou’s Alfa Romeo was launched over the tyre barriers at the opening corner of the Silverstone race, having been caught up in a multi-car accident involving Russell and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly.

Having been tripped upside down and skipping across the gravel trap, Zhou’s Alfa Romeo then rolled over the tyre barriers before getting wedged in a gap in front of catch fencing.

Although Zhou escaped serious injury and was extracted from the car by safety crews, Russell says the situation was far from ideal.

And having seen the accident close up, as he ran over to check on Zhou’s condition immediately after the crash, Russell said that some thoughts need to be given about safety improvements.

“In that position, he was stuck there,” said Russell when asked about what he made of the scene. “There's nothing he could have done.

“We need to have I think to avoid the car being stuck in such a fine gap, in the space between the tyre barriers and the metal fence. He was just stuck in there with nowhere to go.”

Russell explained that the incident had been triggered by him getting ‘swamped’ at the start as he made a getaway on the slower hard tyres.

“It was an incredibly scary incident, not just for him but I'm sure for everyone in the crowd as well,” he said. “It was not nice to see.

“We obviously took a gamble starting on the hards because I didn't do a good enough job yesterday in qualifying, and we were starting out of position.

“We knew it was going to be very tricky but I just got completely swamped by everybody at the start, and the next thing I know is I was in the side of Zhou. There are so many different emotions.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 crashes at start of race

Photo by: Motorsport Images

While relieved at Zhou’s escape, Russell expressed some annoyance at being unable to take the restart after marshals attended to his car immediately following the incident.

“When I came back I couldn't quite get the car started but I just wanted to check with my team,” he said.

“When I came back the car was already on the flatbed and they said we couldn't restart. So it's annoying because the only issue we had was a puncture.

“The car was generally fine. There was a little bit of damage, but nothing show-stopping.”

Later Russell was seen remonstrating with FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer about being told that the outside assistance meant he could not rejoin.

“So apparently, as soon as you get assistance, you can't restart,” he told Sky. “So it's very frustrating because the car just had the puncture. And there's no doubt we had the pace to come back to P6 today.”

shares
comments

Related video

Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash
Previous article

Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash
Next article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Sainz wins wild British GP

F1 Grand Prix race results: Sainz wins wild British GP
More
Jonathan Noble
Ferrari "too quick" for Hamilton to beat in F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Ferrari "too quick" for Hamilton to beat in F1 British GP

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash British GP
Formula 1

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash

Williams engineers asked if entire F1 car could be stripped of paint
Formula 1

Williams engineers asked if entire F1 car could be stripped of paint

George Russell More
George Russell
Russell: Fan abuse of F1 drivers should be "stamped out" British GP
Formula 1

Russell: Fan abuse of F1 drivers should be "stamped out"

Russell: Mercedes could match pace of Red Bull and Ferrari at Silverstone British GP
Formula 1

Russell: Mercedes could match pace of Red Bull and Ferrari at Silverstone

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
5 h
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.