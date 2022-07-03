Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash Next / Russell: F1 needs rethink over tyre barrier layout after Zhou crash
Formula 1 / British GP News

Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

Williams driver Alex Albon has been taken to hospital in Coventry for further checks following a collision at the start of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Albon taken to hospital after F1 British GP crash

The 52-lap British GP at Silverstone was red-flagged for a massive incident involving George Russell, Pierre Gasly and Zhou Guanyu which tipped the latter over.

The Alfa Romeo driver skidded along track at Abbey and struck the barrier, which flipped him into the air fence – his car coming to a rest behind the tyre barrier.

Zhou was taken to the medical centre for checks, with his Alfa Romeo team confirming he had suffered no fractures and was conscious throughout the incident.

Behind, Albon was tagged and sent into a spin by Aston Martin's Sebastien Vettel, with Albon tagged by Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon and sustaining terminal damage to his Williams.

While he got out of his car seemingly unscathed, he was taken to the medical centre for checks and, according to the FIA and Williams, has now been transferred to a Coventry hospital for further evaluation.

"Two drivers involved in the incident at the start of the race were checked in the medical centre," the FIA said.

"There were no major injuries. The driver of Car 24 (Zhou) is under observation in the medical centre.

"The driver of Car 23 (Albon) will be transferred by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for precautionary checks.

"The driver of Car 63 (Russell) was checked by medical staff and was declared fit."

A rear view of the crash at the first start. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 and Alex Albon, Williams FW44 are involved

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

A rear view of the crash at the first start. Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, George Russell, Mercedes W13, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03 and Alex Albon, Williams FW44 are involved

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Williams later added on social media: "Alex has been transferred by helicopter to Coventry Hospital for precautionary checks following the opening lap incident.

"We will provide updates when available."

Zhou remainsedunder observation in the medical centre following his incident, with a brief update from Alfa Romeo reading: "Zhou Guanyu underwent checks in the medical centre. There were no major injuries. He remains under observation in the medical centre."

He has since been declared fit and released from the medical centre. 

Russell was unable to take the restart after his stricken Mercedes, which suffered a left rear puncture in his Gasly collision off the line, was loaded onto the back of a recovery truck which is deemed as him having received outside assistance.

The British driver said later that he had told the marshals after the incident to leave his car while he returned to his team.

Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Zhou escapes serious injury after massive Silverstone F1 Turn 1 crash
Russell: F1 needs rethink over tyre barrier layout after Zhou crash

Russell: F1 needs rethink over tyre barrier layout after Zhou crash
Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests British GP
Formula 1

Northamptonshire police warn of potential F1 British GP protests

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success Dutch GP
MotoGP

Bezzecchi “doesn’t want to expect” MotoGP podiums after Assen success

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star? Dutch GP Plus
MotoGP

Who is Valentino Rossi’s newest MotoGP star?

Latest news

Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Autosport Podcast: F1 British Grand Prix Review

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo roll hoop likely focus of Zhou F1 crash investigation

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with Hamilton F1 tyre call

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
4 h
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return Plus

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1’s champion isn’t fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Plus

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Plus

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
