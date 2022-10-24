Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was a racing incident Next / Autosport Podcast: F1 United States Grand Prix review
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Russell apologises to Sainz as US GP wing damage triggers “worst Sunday”

George Russell has apologised to Carlos Sainz for their first corner collision in the Formula 1 US Grand Prix and admitted that it led to his “worst Sunday” of the year.

Adam Cooper
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Russell apologises to Sainz as US GP wing damage triggers “worst Sunday”

The Mercedes driver knocked pole man Sainz into a spin at Turn One, leaving the Spaniard’s Ferrari with sufficient damage to put him out of the race.

Russell subsequently received a five-second penalty from the FIA stewards for causing a collision. However, he was hurt even more by front wing damage that meant he didn’t feel comfortable all afternoon.

He eventually finished fifth, and had the small consolation of setting fastest lap after a late pit stop for new tyres.

“Firstly apologies to Carlos,” he said when asked by Autosport about the clash. “I’ve already been to see him.

“When I was attacking into Turn 1 and I saw he was on the outside of Max [Verstappen] I was expecting him to try to hold it around the outside of him, and as soon as I recognised he was trying to cut back underneath Max, I had already committed to my braking zone, and contact was inevitable.

“But as a driver you need to be aware of those possibilities of the cars ahead.

“If he was holding it around the outside of Max for sure I would’ve been fine, as I was battling with Lewis, not with those cars ahead.

“As soon as you slow it down as a driver and try to cut underneath, it was difficult. As I said, I hold my hands up to that. There is not a lot more to say than that.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Following the contact, Russell noted that the car didn’t feel right and said despite initially thinking there wasn't much damage to his W13, he was left "sort of nowhere with regards to the pace."

“Initially we didn’t think there was much damage, but I’ve got to say it was probably the worst Sunday of my year today,” he said.

“I was sort of nowhere with regards to the pace. I am hoping that when we look at the car there might be a bit more damage than we first expected.

“But as soon as I recognised I was out of striking distance of Checo [Perez] and Charles [Leclerc] it was a matter of bringing the car home, because we were struggling to keep it on the black stuff today.”

Expanding on how it felt he said: “It was a bit all over the place, the balance was inconsistent through the stint, and through the lap.

“It was tricky conditions out there today. The only strange thing from the race was that my middle stint was relatively competitive when I was tucked up behind Checo and Charles.

“I was right on the back of them within DRS range for a number of laps, so that was the odd one out. The first stint and last stint I was nowhere.”

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, spins out in the first corner on the opening lap

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, spins out in the first corner on the opening lap

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff confirmed that after the race the team discovered that Russell’s wing was "massively damaged".

Read Also:

“I think the incident at Turn 1 is a racing incident,” he said. “Maybe, if I was a steward, George had a late brake, a little understeering moment and then Carlos cut in quite brutally, I don’t know if Max had an energy thing or not.

“So it is a shame, but we need to take it on the chin, the five seconds, and the way he T-boned him we were surprised that it was not a DNF.

“But we’ve just seen the front wing, it is massively damaged, not only the front wing endplate but also below, and that’s the aero critical part, so he had a car that was not capable of more.”

shares
comments
Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was a racing incident
Previous article

Alonso: United States GP crash with Stroll was a racing incident
Next article

Autosport Podcast: F1 United States Grand Prix review

Autosport Podcast: F1 United States Grand Prix review
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA United States GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine
Formula 1

Doohan set for Mexico, Abu Dhabi F1 free practice runs with Alpine

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

Porsche Formula E driver Pascal Wehrlein has emerged as a contender for a seat in one of the German manufacturer’s 963 LMDh prototypes after testing the car last week.

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from the 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1's second trip to the United States in 2022 resulted in another win for Max Verstappen - but Lewis Hamilton gave him a run for his money in a thrilling Austin race. Here's a look at the 10 biggest talking points from the race

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer Plus
WRC WRC

The message a WRC stalwart sent which its new king couldn’t answer

Sebastien Ogier might be the outgoing World Rally champion, but it didn’t stop him reminding everyone of the skills that made him an eight-time world champion. As victory at Rally Spain led Toyota’s charge to a titles clean sweep, it did pose a question to newly-crowned champion Kalle Rovanpera which he could not answer

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin close to agreeing F1 cost cap penalty with FIA

The Aston Martin Formula 1 team is close to finalising an Accepted Breach Agreement regarding its cost cap procedural issue.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
13 h
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
16 h
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable Plus

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take for the Prancing Horse to be stable

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union Plus

The wheeler-dealer moves that secured Tyrrell and Stewart’s F1 union

Tyrrell broke into Formula 1 with a powerful merger of Matra chassis and Ford-Cosworth engine, allied to the sublime skills of Jackie Stewart. As MAURICE HAMILTON reveals, it was a successful combination

Formula 1
Oct 19, 2022
Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc can bust a myth about early F1 coronations

OPINION: Having clinched the 2022 world title in Japan, Max Verstappen reckons the pressure is off heading into the final four races. But there is still plenty at stake both in terms of pride and, more significantly, potential history-in-the-making that means Red Bull's leading man and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will be all guns blazing as usual this weekend in Austin

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.