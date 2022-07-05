Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / British GP News

Ricciardo: Something "a bit off" with McLaren car during "pretty sad" British GP

Daniel Ricciardo felt something was "a bit off" with his McLaren Formula 1 car during a "pretty sad" British Grand Prix that saw him finish outside the points.

Luke Smith
By:
Ricciardo: Something "a bit off" with McLaren car during "pretty sad" British GP

Ricciardo slumped to 14th place in the wet qualifying session on Saturday at Silverstone, but took the second start following the red flag in 12th after Zhou Guanyu and George Russell were eliminated in the first-corner accident.

The Australian worked his way into the top 10 through the opening stages, only to fall back to 13th when he pitted for a set of hard compound tyres on lap 20.

A failure on Ricciardo's DRS forced him into a second pit stop just 12 laps into his hard tyre stint, causing him to go a lap down on the leaders. Although he was able to get back on the lead lap behind the late safety car, Ricciardo could not make any further progress, leaving him 13th at the flag.

Ricciardo summed his day up as being "a pretty sad one" before explaining the grip issues he faced throughout the race.

"Once the race got restarted, just struggled with grip. I simply didn't feel like I was operating at the same level of grip as the others, and was getting eaten up and couldn't really do anything about it," Ricciardo said.

"Then that seemed to be our pace for the race. Something honestly felt a bit off. I remember turning or braking into Turn 6, and the car was all over the place. I thought I had a puncture, so when I went to look at the rear tyre, I saw the DRS was open.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

"We had a failure there, so I came back to the pits to fix it, but then obviously we couldn't use it because the fear that it would get stuck open again.

"At the end then on the restart, I couldn't really attack the cars. Simply we weren't fast, so hopefully we find something.

"It's a quick turnaround for Austria, but hopefully we can find something there."

It marked the sixth time in seven races that Ricciardo had failed to score any points. Team-mate Lando Norris managed to cross the line sixth.

Ricciardo said the grip issue was something he also felt during the Spanish Grand prix back in May, and that his tyres "don't seem to be operating at the same level" as usual.

"The way you're able to roll the car in, you just feel the tyres kind of skating and not biting, not gripping," Ricciardo said.

"We ran over quite a bit of debris with the accident at the beginning, but obviously the team checked, we had a lot of time for the red flag to check the cars.

"So yeah, unless we find something that we missed, otherwise we'll have to keep digging."

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays
Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays
Tsunoda takes blame for clash with Gasly in F1 British GP

Tsunoda takes blame for clash with Gasly in F1 British GP
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept

Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
51m
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
5 h
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
