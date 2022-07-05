Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Mercedes no longer "fighting to survive" with troubled W13 F1 car Next / Ricciardo: Something "a bit off" with McLaren car during "pretty sad" British GP
Formula 1 / British GP News

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays

British Grand Prix winner Carlos Sainz has revealed that he chose not to watch replays of Zhou Guanyu’s horrifying Formula 1 crash at Silverstone during Sunday’s red flag break.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays

Zhou was pitched upside down on the run away from the original start, and skidded through a gravel trap before rolling over a tyre barrier at the opening Abbey corner.

Although his Alfa Romeo ended up wedged between the tyre barriers and catch fencing, marshals were able to get him out of the car and the Chinese racer was later given the all-clear by Silverstone’s medical staff.

While positive news of Zhou’s conditions was made clear during the near hour-long wait drivers faced before the British GP was restarted, Sainz says he opted not to have a look at what had happened.

It was only after the race finished, when following his victory Sainz saw the accident in the pre-podium room, that he comprehended how big a smash it was.

“I took the decision not to see the accident,” explained Sainz. “When a red flag happened, I knew there must have been a big shunt for the red flag. But I didn't watch the TVs.

“Obviously, I was incredibly happy to see Zhou coming out of the car without major issues but then when I saw it now on the podium, I was completely shocked. It was incredible the crash and the fact that he came out of it.”

Sainz said that while the FIA has been under fire for some of its actions this year, there was no doubt that on safety it was fully on top of things.

“I just find it incredible that you can come out of it,” he added. “We sometimes criticise the FIA, but in these cases you need to give it to them how much they've been helping us.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 1st position, talks to the press

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 1st position, talks to the press

Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

“And if you see the crash [involving Roy Nissany] in F2, what happened with the halo, then they've saved probably two lives. So we need to give it to them, the amazing work they are doing in safety.”

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez echoed Sainz’s feelings about the crash being an eye-opener, and admitted it had been hard for him to clear his mind on thoughts about it prior to the restart.

“I knew there was an accident, but I was back in the garage, I was looking at the TV and they showed the accident,” said the Mexican. “I was shocked.

“It's been a while since we have seen such an accident like that and it’s hard to see that and to try to delete it from your mind and try to focus on what you have to do.

“But well done to the FIA because we've come a long way. I'm sure there are still good improvements and always good lessons to make sure we learn from today, to see the accident, to make sure that there are things we can improve.

Read Also:

“I don't know if there were photographers around and that were at risk, so we just have a look and see if we are able to make this a safer sport for everyone.”

Perez also said that the accident was a reminder about the dangers that F1 drivers face, at a time when teams are trying to put a limit on how much they can earn.

“When you hear people talking about putting a cap on the driver salaries, we are the ones taking all the risk out there, putting on the show,” he said.

“So I don't think it's a good thing to be talking about that on the sport going forwards. But the most important thing is that no one was hurt.”

shares
comments
Mercedes no longer "fighting to survive" with troubled W13 F1 car
Previous article

Mercedes no longer "fighting to survive" with troubled W13 F1 car
Next article

Ricciardo: Something "a bit off" with McLaren car during "pretty sad" British GP

Ricciardo: Something "a bit off" with McLaren car during "pretty sad" British GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept
Formula 1

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept

McLaren highlights one outstanding issue with F1 2022 rules British GP
Formula 1

McLaren highlights one outstanding issue with F1 2022 rules

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Canadian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

Carlos Sainz More
Carlos Sainz
Sainz "kept believing" he could win F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Sainz "kept believing" he could win F1 British GP

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special" British GP
Formula 1

Sainz surprised by British GP pole as lap was "nothing special"

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Plus
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

More
Scuderia Ferrari
The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP British GP
Formula 1

The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP

Leclerc wants “full view” of Ferrari’s Silverstone F1 strategy calls British GP
Formula 1

Leclerc wants “full view” of Ferrari’s Silverstone F1 strategy calls

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great Plus
Formula 1

How Surtees became an unappreciated Ferrari great

Latest news

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Williams is abandoning its F1 2022 launch concept

Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel "felt like a 5-year-old again" driving Mansell’s 1992 Williams F1 car

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin takes “hint” from FIA's F1 floor flexing clampdown

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
39m
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
5 h
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Why the future is bright for the British GP Plus

Why the future is bright for the British GP

It wasn’t so long ago the situation looked bleak at Silverstone with the future of the British Grand Prix under threat. But a transformation has seen it restored to one of the most important races on the Formula 1 calendar, with bigger and better to come

Formula 1
Jul 1, 2022
Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? Plus

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

For the first time in many years, none of the local racers starts among the favourites for the British Grand Prix. But George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris could have reasons for optimism

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.