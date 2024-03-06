All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Ricciardo: RB F1 team "in better place" after addressing Tsunoda tensions

Daniel Ricciardo says his RB Formula 1 team is “in a better place” after moving quickly to address the tensions that arose with Yuki Tsunoda at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01

Red Bull Content Pool

Tsunoda was asked to let Ricciardo past in the closing laps as the Australian was on fresh soft tyres, and potentially in a position to challenge the cars ahead.

Tsunoda queried the call and was reluctant to comply, but he eventually did, and then frustrated to see that Ricciardo didn’t make any further progress. After the flag he made his feelings clear by passing Ricciardo and swerving towards him on the cooldown lap.

Team principal Laurent Mekies tried to calm things down by getting the drivers together and talking through what had transpired.

Ricciardo says the prompt action has left the team in a stronger position than it was previously as the air was quickly cleared.

"What happened at the end of the race, yes, it wasn't great," he said. “But actually then two hours later, how we walked out of that meeting, I think actually that put the team in a better place than it was even Saturday morning.

"I think the race situation is something that happened, drivers never like team orders. So a driver maybe doesn't react straight away, it's not the first time that's ever happened. I think that was all pretty clear.

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team

Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I think it was important for us to talk about that, but then also the in-lap, just to kind of be clear that even if it's heat of the moment, these things can have bigger consequences.

"We talked, personally, privately, doors closed, very openly, transparently. So it was the right thing for us to do. And we left Saturday night, feeling like it's done."

Asked by Autosport if it was the first time there had been tension with Tsunoda since they became team-mates in the second half of 2023, Ricciardo said: "We only had a few races, but I think it was all pretty smooth last year.

"I say last year as if 'Okay, well, this year, there's going to be problems.' Obviously, there was that little thing on the weekend.

"But I think if we didn't address it, and he kind of stomped off and left the track and whatever, then okay, you'd say, alright, this is an issue. But I think we were both very willing to sit in a room together and just talk it through. So I think that was important."

Ricciardo admitted Tsunoda’s move on the in-lap came as a surprise.

"It did, and that's why obviously I came on the radio," he said. "I was like, ‘Alright, what the hell's going on here?’ I said a few things, but I tried to also stop myself, because I know everything gets broadcast!

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team

Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I knew it was something that we would discuss once the helmets are off, and maybe the heart rates come down a little. But I think the team handled it really well after the race, in terms of getting us together, making sure that nothing was left on the table.

"We left that room feeling like there was no more any sides or feelings of like, I got hard done by, or there's a bit of animosity, like none of that. It's also race one, so you can't have any of this. So I think the team handled us very well after it."

Ricciardo agreed that the situation reflected well on the new leadership of the team under Mekies and CEO Peter Bayer.

Read Also:

"Honestly, I was curious to see how it was going be dealt with," he said. "Because it's one of those ones where as race car drivers we're stubborn. And sometimes like, 'Ah, screw this, I'm just walking away, and they'll deal with it.'

"But I think the fact that we got brought into a room and just talked about it, and it was very calm, it was very composed, it was no pointing fingers. It was just, let's talk about this.

"We know that when we leave this room, we feel a lot better about it and know that we go to Saudi with absolutely no hangover or whatever from this little incident. So that was good."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Former Alpine F1 veteran Bell joins Aston Martin
Next article Williams brings temporary fix for F1 steering wheel glitch

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028 Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028
Mercedes F1 team still trying to solve overheating "unanswered mystery"

Mercedes F1 team still trying to solve overheating "unanswered mystery"

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Mercedes F1 team still trying to solve overheating "unanswered mystery" Mercedes F1 team still trying to solve overheating "unanswered mystery"
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Daniel Ricciardo
More from
Daniel Ricciardo
Tsunoda: More self-control over "heated" F1 moments "the thing I have to improve”

Tsunoda: More self-control over "heated" F1 moments "the thing I have to improve”

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Tsunoda: More self-control over "heated" F1 moments "the thing I have to improve” Tsunoda: More self-control over "heated" F1 moments "the thing I have to improve”
RB: Different strategy could have avoided Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 "mess"

RB: Different strategy could have avoided Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 "mess"

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
RB: Different strategy could have avoided Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 "mess" RB: Different strategy could have avoided Tsunoda/Ricciardo Bahrain F1 "mess"
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
RB
More from
RB
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener 2024 F1 Bahrain GP results: Verstappen wins season opener
Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying

Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying

Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying Ricciardo "grumpy" after messy Bahrain F1 qualifying
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Latest news

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Saudi Arabian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger

INDY IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger Why an IndyCar stalwart is supporting a bike racing gamechanger
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Alonso beats Russell to lead FP2 for Aston Martin
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028 Horner "certain" that Verstappen will stay at Red Bull F1 team until 2028

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom Why star-struck Alpine F1 drivers aren't the biggest beneficiary of Zidane's wisdom
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe