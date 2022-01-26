Tickets Subscribe
Hamilton will race on in F1 in 2022, reckons Button
Formula 1 News

McLaren F1 driver Ricciardo receives Order of Australia honour

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia in the Governor General's 2022 Australia Day Honours List.

McLaren F1 driver Ricciardo receives Order of Australia honour

The 32-year-old, who hails from Western Australia, has been an ever-present in F1 since 2011, racking up 210 grand prix starts for the HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault and McLaren outfits.

He will become the 15th most-experienced driver in F1 history when he starts the 2022 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and is set to become Australia's most experienced F1 racer at May's Spanish Grand Prix, surpassing Mark Webber's tally of 215 starts. 

Ricciardo, who scored his eighth grand prix victory at Monza last year, currently ranks as the fourth most successful Australian in terms of F1 wins behind three-time world champion Jack Brabham (14), 1980 world champion Alan Jones (12) and Webber (9). 

Ricciardo was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for "significant service to motorsport as a competitor and ambassador, and to the community".

The announcement of his appointment recognises both his sporting achievements and his string of charitable affiliations, including the grassroots Ricciardo's Racers programme run by Motorsport Australia.

PLUS: The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren

In an Instagram post, the McLaren driver wrote: "Just happy flying the flag for Australia. Really appreciate the recognition. You can take the boy out of Oz but you can’t… anyway haha big thanks to everyone."

Ricciardo joins Webber, Brabham, Dakar motorcycle ace Toby Price - who received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this time last year - plus Supercars legends Craig Lowndes, Mark Skaife and Peter Brock in the Order of Australia system.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Joining Ricciardo on this year's list were other sporting stars such as tennis star Dylan Alcott, who was appointed an Office of the Order of Australia (AO) and also named Australian of the Year, basketballer Patty Mills (AM), and footballer Sam Kerr (OAM).

Ricciardo was one of seven people included in the 2022 honours for reasons related to motorsport.

Terence Bracken and Leslie Power received OAMs for "service to the motorsport industry", while Ian Tate was recognised with an OAM for "service to historic motorsports".

Kay De Luca and the late Anthony De Luca were honoured with OAMs for "service to motoring clubs, and to the community", with another OAM going to Ian Digby for "service to the community, and to the motor industry".

Hamilton will race on in F1 in 2022, reckons Button
Hamilton will race on in F1 in 2022, reckons Button
What the FIA must do to restore F1’s credibility Plus

What the FIA must do to restore F1’s credibility

OPINION: The first stage of the 2022 Formula 1 pre-season is just over a month away, but the championship is still reeling from the controversial results of last year’s finale. The FIA acknowledges F1 has had its reputation dented as a result, so here’s how it could go about putting things right

Formula 1
17 h
The six F1 subplots to watch in 2022 as a new era begins Plus

The six F1 subplots to watch in 2022 as a new era begins

As Formula 1 prepares to begin a new era of technical regulations in 2022, Autosport picks out six other key elements to follow this season

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2022
Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1 Plus

Why newly-retired Raikkonen won't miss F1

After 349 grand prix starts, 46 fastest laps, 21 wins and one world championship, Kimi Raikkonen has finally called time on his F1 career. In an exclusive interview with Autosport on the eve of his final race, he explains his loathing of paddock politics and reflects on how motorsport has changed over the past two decades

Formula 1
Jan 23, 2022
Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shakeup Plus

Unpacking the technical changes behind F1 2022's rules shakeup

Formula 1 cars will look very different this year as the long-awaited fresh rules finally arrive with the stated aim of improving its quality of racing. Autosport breaks down what the return of 'ground effect' aerodynamics - and a flurry of other changes besides - means for the teams, and what fans can expect

Formula 1
Jan 21, 2022
Why new era F1 is still dogged by its old world problems Plus

Why new era F1 is still dogged by its old world problems

OPINION: The 2022 Formula 1 season is just weeks away from getting underway. But instead of focusing on what is to come, the attention still remains on what has been – not least the Abu Dhabi title decider controversy. That, plus other key talking points, must be resolved to allow the series to warmly welcome in its new era

Formula 1
Jan 20, 2022
The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022 Plus

The Schumacher trait that will give Haas hope in F1 2022

Mick Schumacher’s knack of improving during his second season in a championship was a trademark of his junior formula career, so his progress during his rookie Formula 1 campaign with Haas was encouraging. His target now will be to turn that improvement into results as the team hopes to reap the rewards of sacrificing development in 2021

Formula 1
Jan 19, 2022
The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push Plus

The “glorified taxi” driver central to F1’s continued safety push

As the driver of Formula 1’s medical car, Alan van der Merwe’s job is to wait – and hope his skills aren’t needed. JAMES NEWBOLD hears from F1’s lesser-known stalwarts

Formula 1
Jan 15, 2022
When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push Plus

When BMW added F1 'rocket fuel' to ignite Brabham's 1983 title push

There was an ace up the sleeve during the 1983 F1 title-winning season of Nelson Piquet and Brabham. It made a frontrunning car invincible for the last three races to see off Renault's Alain Prost and secure the combination's second world title in three years

Formula 1
Jan 13, 2022
