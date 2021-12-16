Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / Wolff has "no interest" in talking to Masi after Abu Dhabi F1 controversy
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo "clearly" needs to make another step in F1 2022

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo admits he has to make another step in 2022 after a mixed first season with the Woking-based team.

Ricciardo "clearly" needs to make another step in F1 2022

The Australian struggled for most of this year to get on terms with team-mate Lando Norris, especially over one lap in qualifying, which in turn made his life harder in races.

While his form improved and victory in the Italian Grand Prix was an obvious high, Ricciardo finished the season in eighth place on 115 points, 45 behind his team-mate, and only five ahead of AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly.

"Started not great, got better, but still with some dips," he said when asked by Autosport about his year.

"Definitely happier with the second half. But there's still some things to work on, so I'm not like overwhelmed with it.

"Let's say I made a step, but clearly I still need to make another one next year to get where I want to be, and probably more on Saturdays just to give me that track position for Sunday and keep me out of a little bit more of a mess. So that's what I'll work on."

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Having finished a solid fifth at the previous race in Saudi Arabia, Ricciardo ended his season on a disappointing note in Abu Dhabi last weekend, qualifying 10th and finishing 12th.

He took the last-lap restart immediately behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as the first lapped car in the queue.

"I think obviously last week was good and look, with the way the safety car and that worked out it, it probably helped me more than it helped others. And in Abu Dhabi it's swung in the other way. So that's how it works, these things go back and forth.

"I think I got up to ninth, then I think I was sitting there and I feel like I had a bit more pace than [Esteban] Ocon. But it was still tricky to overtake, and ultimately probably I didn't have enough pace to get by, and so that was that.

"And then I think the VSC, Gasly and Fernando [Alonso] were able to jump us so that put us out, and then we're just kind of out of position then so a bit tricky.

Read Also:

"I think we had a bit more pace in clear air, but to be honest that's on me, that's what happens when you qualify 10th and you're in I guess that park.

"So definitely something I want to improve next year is those Saturdays, and make Sundays a little easier for myself."

He added: "Obviously the magnitude of my 12th is not so big, the magnitude of the world title and how the safety car did that is completely much bigger, so I'm not going to give you my sad story!"

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff has "no interest" in talking to Masi after Abu Dhabi F1 controversy
Previous article

Wolff has "no interest" in talking to Masi after Abu Dhabi F1 controversy
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Seidl: McLaren ‘appreciate open dialogue’ approach with F1 race director Masi Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Seidl: McLaren ‘appreciate open dialogue’ approach with F1 race director Masi

Who is Michael Masi and what's the role of a Formula 1 race director?
Formula 1

Who is Michael Masi and what's the role of a Formula 1 race director?

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Daniel Ricciardo More
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo to 'stare at a hotel room ceiling for two weeks' for quarantine on Australia return
Formula 1

Ricciardo to 'stare at a hotel room ceiling for two weeks' for quarantine on Australia return

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1
Formula 1

Norris: Ricciardo can strike back when things click at McLaren F1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Latest news

Ricciardo "clearly" needs to make another step in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo "clearly" needs to make another step in F1 2022

Wolff has "no interest" in talking to Masi after Abu Dhabi F1 controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff has "no interest" in talking to Masi after Abu Dhabi F1 controversy

10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

Mercedes hopes "disillusioned" Hamilton doesn't walk from F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes hopes "disillusioned" Hamilton doesn't walk from F1

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour Plus

10 moments that tipped the 2021 F1 world title in Verstappen's favour

With drama from start to finish, the 2021 Formula 1 season was the best in a decade - some might say ever. Autosport presents the 10 pivotal chapters which decided how the season turned out as it did and culminated in its controversial conclusion in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1
2 h
Why the FIA must not bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout Plus

Why the FIA must not bury its head in the sand over Abu Dhabi F1 fallout

Despite the controversial end to 2021's Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, the FIA backed race director Michael Masi's actions - which ultimately yielded a first world title for Max Verstappen. However, with even Red Bull upset about stewarding inconsistencies, the FIA must be proactive and improve how it runs races

Formula 1
Dec 15, 2021
How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle Plus

How Abu Dhabi’s finale helped F1 transcend its normal news cycle

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's final few laps elevated the 2021 Formula 1 finale from a run-of-the-mill formality for Lewis Hamilton to a last-second title triumph for Max Verstappen. But although the FIA's late-race decisions plunged the race's end into controversy, it sent shockwaves beyond F1's usual reach in the media

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved Plus

The call Masi should have made to ensure the 2021 finale had the integrity F1 deserved

OPINION: The 2021 Formula 1 season finale was the campaign in microcosm – packed with thrills and controversy. But it lacked integrity, even when there was an option for officials to maintain it. The championship, its worthy champion, his defeated rival and the rest of the competitors and its fans deserve better

Formula 1
Dec 14, 2021
The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself Plus

The F1 junior that has run out of places to prove himself

The dominant force of the junior single-seater ranks finds himself without a drive for 2022, but it isn’t stopping Oscar Piastri from plotting his path to the top. With Alpine potentially set for a driver dilemma for 2023, the newly-crowned Formula 2 champion is ready and waiting for his F1 shot

FIA F2
Dec 14, 2021
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

As the 2021 Formula 1 season reached its dramatic climax and the destiny of the world championship was decided, several drivers put in superb performances at the reprofiled Yas Marina Circuit, while others ended their campaigns with a mere whimper

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Plus

How Perez's Hamilton defiance was vital to Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in a thrilling final lap showdown with Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, the Red Bull man's new tyres leaving his Mercedes rival defenceless. Amid much controversy over the late restart, an earlier piece of team play that delayed Hamilton would have lasting consequences

Formula 1
Dec 13, 2021
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Plus

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
Dec 12, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.