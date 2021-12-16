Leclerc tests positive for COVID-19 for second time in 2021

It is the second time this year that the Monegasque has tested positive, having also contracted the virus in January after coming into close contact with another case.

According to a team statement posted on Twitter, Leclerc is suffering from mild symptoms but "feeling fine" and will self-isolate at home.

The team tweeted: "Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow driver Charles Leclerc has tested positive for COVID-19.

"In accordance with protocols required by FIA and the team, Charles was tested on his return from Abu Dhabi.

"He is currently feeling fine, with mild symptoms and will self-isolate at home."

Leclerc is yet to comment on his positive test, with his last social media post yesterday suggesting he was going to Maranello to prepare for the 2022 season.

He also suffered from mild symptoms when he contracted the virus in January.

The 24-year-old finished 10th in the 2021 season finale at the revised Yas Marina circuit last weekend, dropping him behind team-mate Carlos Sainz Jr to seventh in the drivers' standings.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21 Photo by: Ferrari

Nikita Mazepin was the last driver to contract COVID-19, the Haas rookie ruled out of contesting the Abu Dhabi race after he tested positive last week.

Williams team boss Jost Capito tested positive the previous week, forcing his absence from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Several drivers were affected by the virus last season, with George Russell making his first appearance for Mercedes at the Sakhir Grand Prix after Lewis Hamilton fell ill, creating a vacancy at Williams filled by reserve driver Jack Aitken.

Nico Hulkenberg replaced both full-season drivers at the Racing Point squad after first Sergio Perez, then Lance Stroll were forced to miss the Silverstone and Nurburgring rounds respectively.

Meanwhile F1 sporting director Steve Nielsen admitted that he's "worried" about the potential impact of the return of tighter COVID-19 restrictions worldwide on next year's schedule.

The emergence of the Omicron variant in recent weeks has led to countries re-instating some restrictions as cases in the UK soar, with a record 88,376 new positive test results recorded on Thursday.