Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival Next / Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos
Formula 1 News

Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash

By:

Red Bull boss Christian Horner says his team wouldn't swap the prestige of Max Verstappen's Formula 1 drivers' crown for the extra money that comes from clinching the constructors' title.

Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash

Verstappen secured his maiden F1 drivers' title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when he benefited from a late safety car restart to overtake Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.

But despite his success, Red Bull lost out to rival Mercedes in the fight for the constructors' championship.

Teams are often conflicted about which championship means the most to them.

Fans are always more interested in the drivers' battle, while teams earn their commercial rights income based on the outcome of the constructors' title.

That factor means that staff bonuses are often more dictated by where they finished in the team rankings.

But while Red Bull will get less money than Mercedes this year because it finished second in the constructors' championship, Horner is clear that his team would not change a thing.

"The constructors' is where the money is," he said. "That is where the revenues that come into the sport are distributed, based on your performance in the championship.

"I think every employee within our team, and probably in most of the teams, is rewarded on where they are in the constructors' championship, as opposed to the drivers'.

"But the drivers' obviously has the popularity and it has the prestige. I don't think there's a single employee within our business that would have traded the first place in the constructors' for this drivers' championship."

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Horner said the scenes at Red Bull's factory in the week after Abu Dhabi showed just how much the drivers' title success meant to his all his staff.

"When you see the reaction that Max had, when he visited the factory, everyone is so proud of what he's achieved.

"Of course the constructors' has huge importance to it because of that revenue distribution, and we're talking millions and millions of dollars in difference between a first and a second place, for example.

"But the prestige of the drivers' world championship, that's the big one. That's the one that you really want. And you know, that's why it meant so much achieving that."

Read Also:

Horner believes that ending Mercedes' title dominance for the first time in F1's turbo hybrid era also meant that Red Bull's success this year felt like its first ever crown.

"This one feels equally as special as that very first title," he said. "I think the intensity and the competitiveness of this one has been insane.

"I think the fact that it's been against the quality of opposition that we've had in both Lewis and the Mercedes team, it has stretched us to probably beyond what we even thought we were capable of.

PLUS: How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

"And I think what makes it even more rewarding is that during the hybrid era, Mercedes have been all dominant, they've annihilated the opposition. And finally, we've managed to produce a competitive car and Max has grabbed it with both hands.

"To manage to come out on top with the biggest title on offering in motorsport is a tremendously proud moment for us. And obviously, we're tremendously proud of what Max has achieved."

shares
comments

Related video

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival
Previous article

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival
Next article

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Plus
Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos
Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos

Mercedes first team to fire up 2022 F1 car
Video Inside
Formula 1

Mercedes first team to fire up 2022 F1 car

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

Domenicali: Mercedes/Red Bull F1 relations need mending Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Domenicali: Mercedes/Red Bull F1 relations need mending

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026
Formula 1

Horner to remain as Red Bull F1 team principal until at least 2026

Latest news

Sainz: "Good outcome" to 2021 F1 championship with "nothing dirty" on-track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Good outcome" to 2021 F1 championship with "nothing dirty" on-track

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spa-Francorchamps circuit revamp revealed in new photos

Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull wouldn't swap F1 drivers' title for constructors' cash

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders Plus

How Alpine conquered F1 2021's battle of the 'A-team' midfielders

Heading into 2021, it was clear that there was going to be little to choose between the three ‘A’ teams: Aston Martin, AlphaTauri and Alpine. Despite not having the best car, it was the French outfit that prevailed with its well-balanced driver pairing making up the shortfall

Formula 1
5 h
The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival Plus

The battle-hardened figurehead at the heart of Williams' F1 revival

With a long career encompassing engineering and management roles with the likes of BMW, Porsche, Sauber, Ford and Volkswagen, Jost Capito knows better than most what it takes to build a successful organisation in the automotive and motorsport worlds. Now, as MARK GALLAGHER discovers, Capito is applying his vast experience to a major rebuild of the Williams Formula 1 team

Formula 1
7 h
The five best race drives of F1 2021 Plus

The five best race drives of F1 2021

The dramatic 2021 Formula 1 season was all about two drivers duelling for the most fiercely-contested championship in many years, but they weren't the only ones to produce standout performances in the 22-race campaign. Autosport picks out five of the best grand prix race drives this season

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on Plus

The generational divide that Formula 1 needs to decide on

OPINION: After a thrilling 2021 Formula 1 season that went down to the wire between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, questions still remain about what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when battling another driver on track. A decision regarding those rules needs to be made, one way or the other

Formula 1
Dec 23, 2021
How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022 Plus

How Red Bull can be even better in F1 2022

OPINION: Red Bull succeeded in its quest to topple Mercedes in one of Formula 1’s two championships this year, with Max Verstappen’s first crown. It is one of motorsport’s modern super teams, but there are still areas where it can improve

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery Plus

The jubilation and sorrow Williams experienced in its 2021 F1 recovery

It was a season of highs and lows for the famous British team in 2021, from sealing a hard-earned eighth in the championship to the loss of founder Sir Frank Williams. Team boss Jost Capito explains the emotional rollercoaster Williams experienced on the road to recovery

Formula 1
Dec 22, 2021
How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war Plus

How F1 teams tackled 2021's unique development war

The pandemic-induced delay of F1’s design reset until 2022 meant teams had to run tweaked versions of their 2020 cars, restricted by a token system for updates. Here's how the teams responded to the challenge of developing their carryover machines, in the knowledge any improvements faced a limited shelf-life

Formula 1
Dec 21, 2021
Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 Formula 1 drivers of 2021

The 2021 Formula 1 season will be remembered for the titanic championship battle that was only decided on the very last lap, amid great controversy. In the final year of the outgoing regulations before a planned 2022 shakeup, Autosport ranks the 10 best performers across the 22-race campaign

Formula 1
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.