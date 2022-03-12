Tickets Subscribe
Szafnauer: "Better for all parties" that I left Aston Martin
Formula 1 / Bahrain March Testing News

Red Bull reveals sidepod update in Bahrain F1 test

Red Bull revealed its latest updates on the final morning of the Bahrain Formula 1 test, with tweaks made to the sidepod design of its RB18.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Red Bull reveals sidepod update in Bahrain F1 test

The upgrades are not a dramatic philosophy change for Red Bull, as was seen on the Mercedes car during the first day of the test, but rather a refinement of an already visually disarming solution when compared with last year's design.

The new parts squeeze the bodywork ever closer to the components housed within them.

However, there's a clear swage line that's appeared on the main body of the sidepod that clearly serves an aerodynamic purpose.

This swage line will help to dictate the airflow's passage, with a decided out and downwashing aspect added to the forward portion of the sidepod, whilst the undercut has been reshaped and extended around the flank.

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail

Red Bull Racing RB18 side detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This additional undercut section will expose more of the floor to the flow that reaches around the side of the car, while its effect is also felt as it reaches back towards the downwashing ramp section at the rear end of the sidepod.

There's also some small geometrical alterations to the upper surface of this section of the sidepod in order that the airflow is driven into the coke bottle region.

This will also have a limited impact on the performance of the cooling outlets just ahead of the rear suspension leg.

Szafnauer: "Better for all parties" that I left Aston Martin
Szafnauer: "Better for all parties" that I left Aston Martin
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Plus

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
15 h
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Plus

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Plus

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget Plus

The university project that Newey’s F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shakeup, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022 Plus

The key tech changes that could disrupt F1 2022

After a year’s delay enforced by the global pandemic, F1’s major rules reset is finally here, with the second 2022 pre-season test getting underway in Bahrain today. A cursory glance the new cars tells of some significant differences, but as STUART CODLING explains, they are more than just superficial tweaks

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Plus

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Plus

Formula 1 Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
The single F1 season of a British sportscar great Plus

The single F1 season of a British sportscar great

It’s 20 years since Allan McNish made his long overdue Formula 1 debut with the brand-new Toyota team. But the circumstances were hardly ideal for the Scot, whose spell in F1 would prove to be all-too brief before making a successful return to sportscar racing

Formula 1
Mar 6, 2022
