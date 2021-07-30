Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion Next / F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 / British GP News

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

By:

Red Bull Racing has parted company with one of its Formula 1 employees after racist text messages recently emerged online.

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Following an initial report by Sky Sports, a Red Bull spokesperson confirmed to Autosport that the employee - who was not a publicly-known member of the trackside team - was no longer working with the team.

It comes after a series of WhatsApp messages containing racist language and abuse emerged online earlier this week.

"As publicly acknowledged last week, we condemn racist abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist behaviour within our organisation,” a spokesperson for Red Bull said.

“The person in question is no longer an employee of Red Bull Racing.”

Red Bull recently lent its support to Lewis Hamilton after he faced racist abuse in the wake of his collision with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix, which prompted a joint statement to be issued by Mercedes, the FIA and F1 condemning the behaviour.

“While we may be fierce rivals on-track, we are all united against racism,” said Red Bull on the Monday after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. “We condemn racist abuse of any kind towards our team, our competitors and our fans.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"As a team we are disgusted and saddened to witness the racist abuse Lewis endured yesterday on social media after the collision with Max.

"There is never any excuse for it, there is certainly no place for it in our sport and those responsible should be held accountable.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner added: “Whilst the rivalry is intense on-track for the championship, highly charged emotions should never cross the line into racist abuse.

"We have a zero tolerance approach to racist behaviour within our team and I personally feel strongly that those responsible for this sort of abuse should be held to account.

“We will continue to support the FIA and F1 in order to eradicate this from our sport.”

Hamilton said on Thursday in Hungary that he was “amazed” by the outpouring of support shown by the F1 community, and that it was “the first time I didn’t stand alone”. 

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

Previous article

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

Next article

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

1 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

1 h
3
Formula 1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

6 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1

3 h
5
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

18 h
Latest news
F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2
F1

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

2m
Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
F1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

1 h
Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion
F1

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

1 h
Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
F1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

1 h
Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future
F1

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future

2 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

Mercedes hopes FIA ruling will end Red Bull’s attempt to "tarnish" Hamilton
Formula 1

Mercedes hopes FIA ruling will end Red Bull’s attempt to "tarnish" Hamilton

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Trending Today

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

FIA rejects Red Bull's review of Hamilton's British GP penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA rejects Red Bull's review of Hamilton's British GP penalty

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Latest news

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Bottas fastest from Hamilton to lead Mercedes 1-2 in FP2

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.