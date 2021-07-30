Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review Next / Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 News

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

By:

Toto Wolff hopes Mercedes’ statement that called out Formula 1 rival Red Bull’s “concerted attempt” to “tarnish” Lewis Hamilton will “bring respect back to the discussion” following the Silverstone controversy.

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

The team issued a statement on Thursday after the FIA threw out Red Bull’s right to review the case to push for Hamilton to gain a harsher penalty for his role in the first-lap British Grand Prix collision with title rival Max Verstappen that led to a 51G impact for the Dutch racer.

Mercedes hoped the ruling would bring “this incident to a close” and “mark the end of a concerted attempt by the senior management of Red Bull Racing to tarnish the good name and sporting integrity of Lewis Hamilton”.

When asked why the team had chosen to release the statement, Mercedes motorsport boss Wolff explained that it was to bring “respect back” after he felt Red Bull had “overstepped”.

He said: "I think we wanted to bring a little bit of respect back to the discussion.

“We understand that emotions can run high and that is always a matter of perspective and perception. But we felt that that line was overstepped.”

Between the two FIA media press conferences that took place following the first free practice session for the Hungarian Grand Prix, which Verstappen topped over the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton, Wolff said he had spoken to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner for the first time since the collision.

But he added that statements to the media had become “very emotional” and “heated” in the aftermath of the crash and now was the time to “de-escalate” the feud in a bid to diffuse increased “polarisation” that bled out on social media and led to racist abuse directed at seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Wolff said: "I think the remarks that were made during and after the Silverstone Grand Prix were just elaborated further in the [Red Bull] document [submitted to the FIA].

“[The comments were] not always looking at the incident only, but giving it a wider taste. That was beyond other things, just a step too far.

“I think the things were said and written were very emotional and heated.

“Everybody does other things in the way they want and can.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Team Principal Mercedes

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“I don't want to ignite even more the fuel, the fire, and the controversy.

“What we need to do as a sports teams is to de-escalate and not create more polarisation in the social media.”

Read Also:

Wolff added that now was the time to decide whether apologies were due following “below the belt” comments, but neither he nor Hamilton would “demand” Red Bull came forward.

He said: “I think everybody needs to decide whether they want to apologise or not.

“We felt that the comments that were made during and after the race and then in written statements, and in the meeting itself, were below the belt.

“But it's not up to me, nor would Lewis want to demand any apologies.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Previous article

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Next article

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

10 min
2
Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

45 min
3
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1

2 h
4
Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

17 h
5
Formula 1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

5 h
Latest news
Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
F1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

10m
Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion
F1

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

11m
Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
F1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

45m
Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future
F1

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future

1 h
F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1
F1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1

2 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

More
Matt Kew
Extreme E adds Sardinia round after Covid calendar disruption
Extreme E

Extreme E adds Sardinia round after Covid calendar disruption

Nissan has "very good" shortlist to replace Rowland in Formula E
Formula E

Nissan has "very good" shortlist to replace Rowland in Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row London E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge British GP
Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race British GP Plus
Formula 1

The signs that suggest Mercedes can win the Silverstone F1 race

Trending Today

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Verstappen leads Bottas and Hamilton in FP1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection
Formula 1 Formula 1

The bigger mysteries prompted by FIA’s Red Bull rejection

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Netflix to release new Michael Schumacher documentary

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton and Vettel’s stand for LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary matters

2021 F1 Hungarian GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Hungarian GP session timings and how to watch

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
Jul 29, 2021
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Latest news

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull parts company with F1 employee after racist messages emerge

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes wants to "bring respect back" to Hamilton/Verstappen crash discussion

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull explains Albon's re-enactment test in failed FIA review

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "No reason" to look outside Red Bull for F1 future

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.