Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty Next / Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Hamilton: F1's response to racial abuse "the first time I didn't stand alone"

By:

Lewis Hamilton has called the support shown by Formula 1 in the wake of receiving racist abuse online “amazing”, saying it is “the first time I didn't stand alone”.

Hamilton: F1's response to racial abuse "the first time I didn't stand alone"

Hamilton received racist abuse on social media in the wake of his victory at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago, prompting F1, the FIA and Mercedes to issue a joint statement condemning the messages.

This was followed by a wave of support from other teams and drivers on the grid showing solidarity with Hamilton, F1’s only black driver.

Speaking for the first time about the messages, Hamilton said it was “nothing new for me”, but felt the response by the series was a stark contrast from when he faced abuse in the early part of his F1 career.

“What I would say is that it was amazing to see the support from the sport, from my team, and from some of the drivers,” Hamilton said in Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I felt for the first time that I didn't stand alone in the sport. Because for the other years, or the other 27 or whatever years I've been racing, no-one would ever say anything.

“When it happened in 2007, no-one ever said anything. So it was really amazing to see the steps that we've taken.

“Of course we can’t condone that, and there's no room for that sort of abuse.

“But if I have to be on the receiving end of that in this industry for people to become aware, then that's part of my journey, that's why I'm here.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 3rd position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Speaking last year, Hamilton said that the lack of action to combat the racism he faced in the early part of his career made “complete sense” following comments by former F1 ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone.

In April, Hamilton called on social media companies to do more to combat racism online ahead of a boycott of their platforms that originated in English football.

Hamilton has been leading F1’s messaging in its push for greater diversity and inclusivity, and recently revealed the findings of The Hamilton Commission, which is working to create an industry more reflective of society as a whole.

Mercedes changed its car livery to an all-black colour scheme ahead of the 2020 season in a strong anti-racism message, and has kept the design for this year.

shares
comments

Related video

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty

Previous article

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty

Next article

Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen

Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

1 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty

30 min
3
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

1 d
4
Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

1 d
5
Formula 1

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

6 h
Latest news
Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen
F1

Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen

7m
Hamilton: F1's response to racial abuse "the first time I didn't stand alone"
F1

Hamilton: F1's response to racial abuse "the first time I didn't stand alone"

9m
Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty
F1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty

30m
Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
F1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

1 h
Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career
F1

Ricciardo: Verstappen has 'ironed out' mistakes from early F1 career

1 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident
Formula 1

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen
Formula 1

Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt British GP Plus
Formula 1

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

Trending Today

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: New evidence will put Silverstone F1 crash in ‘slightly different light’

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams upgrading now need ‘magic wand’ to avoid 2022 deficit

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: No rules can place blame in Verstappen/Hamilton racing incident

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Bottas is not given enough credit for his Mercedes F1 job

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach Plus

The ‘screaming’ F1 engine future that may not be out of reach

OPINION: It wasn't just the Verstappen/Hamilton clash that had the Red Bull and Mercedes bosses at loggerheads at Silverstone, with the nature of Formula 1's 2025 engines also subject for disagreement. But hopes to have loud, emotive engines that are also environmentally friendly don't have to be opposed

Formula 1
4 h
The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break Plus

The drivers that need to strike gold before F1's summer break

OPINION: Formula 1 is about to break up for summer 2021, with the title battles finely poised. But it’s not just the latest round of Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton that will be worth watching this weekend in Hungary, as plenty of drivers are eying big results to change the stories of their seasons so far

Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021
How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Plus

How Lotus F1 uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but  flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton wouldn't change F1 British GP pass attempt on Verstappen

Hamilton: F1's response to racial abuse "the first time I didn't stand alone"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1's response to racial abuse "the first time I didn't stand alone"

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he thinks Hamilton deserved bigger penalty

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: "Disrespectful" celebrations showed 'how Mercedes really are'

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.