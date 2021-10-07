Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

As expected Honda will continue to closely support the two Red Bull F1 teams in 2022, while the 2023 season will see a transition to full control of the power unit supply by the new Red Bull Powertrains division.

Some Honda Racing Development UK employees will transfer to Red Bull Powertrains helping to ensure continuity, while the two companies will also work together on projects outside F1.

In a statement Red Bull noted: “The diversification agreement will see the Red Bull group of companies and Honda work together on a variety of motorsport activities, encompassing the transition of power unit development from Honda to Red Bull Powertrains, young driver development, marketing and branding initiatives, as well as competitive activity across a range of motorsport disciplines.

“In F1, Red Bull Powertrains will have the right to use Honda IP relating to the Power Unit from 2022.

“Whilst Honda will support Red Bull Powertrains through the assembly of power units, the provision of trackside engineering support and race operation assistance in 2022, from 2023, RBPT will take responsibility for all manufacturing and servicing of Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri’s engines.

“Additionally, to ensure team continuity, there will be a transfer of Honda Racing Development UK employees to Red Bull Powertrains.”

Red Bull Racing RB16B white livery Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull confirmed that its junior team and the Honda Formula Dream Project will continue to work together to find young Japanese drivers to follow in the footsteps of Yuki Tsunoda.

The two companies will also “expand their cooperation to create a joint presence in various forms of motorsport, in other sports and wider activities in order to broaden the reach of both brands and in particular promote Honda’s innovative mobility products to a broader audience and help the company achieve its stated aim of achieving carbon neutrality throughout its operations.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner made it clear that the continued to support in 2022 will be extremely valuable.

“Red Bull’s collaboration with Honda has been enormously successful and while our relationship in F1 is changing, neither of us wish for that to be the end of the story,” he said.

“We are very pleased that our ambitious and exciting Red Bill Powertrains project will be strongly supported by Honda, technically and operationally, in 2022, and this will help ensure that Red Bull’s transition to the status of chassis and power unit manufacturer is seamless.”

Koji Watanabe, Honda’s chief officer for brand and communication operations, said: “I’m glad that we have reached an agreement with Red Bull Group covering all the details of the IP rights for the F1 Power Unit and in this way, Honda can still contribute to the motor racing world.

“We are now working hard to strengthen HRC’s structure, so that it can ensure our fans will be able to continue to enjoy Honda’s role in all types of motorsport.”

Toyoharu Tanabe, F1 Technical Director, Honda, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Honda also clarified that its four-wheeled motorsport activities, including its support of Red Bull in 2022, will now come under the umbrella of Honda Racing Corporation, the division responsible for the company’s motorcycle racing efforts.

Honda noted: “This is to strengthen Honda’s motorsport operation and branding, making it more efficient integrating the technologies and experiences we have gained from both four-wheel and motorcycle motorsport activities.”