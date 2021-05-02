Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marko: Now Red Bull has lost F1 win, fastest lap and pole to track limits Next / Hamilton explains costly "split second" glance on F1 Portuguese GP restart
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Raikkonen takes blame for F1 Portuguese GP crash with Giovinazzi

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Kimi Raikkonen has taken responsibility for colliding with Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team-mate Antonio Giovinazzi in the Portuguese Grand Prix, explaining he was distracted changing switches on his steering wheel.

Raikkonen takes blame for F1 Portuguese GP crash with Giovinazzi

The Finnish driver made an impressive start to the race in Portugal, making up two places on the opening lap, but at the start of the second tour he ran into the rear of Giovinazzi, which ripped off his Alfa Romeo’s front wing and it became lodged under the front wheels of his car.

Raikkonen skated into the gravel at Turn 1, which forced him to retire from the race, while his team-mate escaped any major damage and finished the Portimao contest in 12th place.

The 2007 F1 world champion conceded it was his mistake and explained he was looking at his steering wheel to change a switch when he misjudged the closing speeds on Giovinazzi ahead of him.

“Basically it was my mistake, I was checking something on the steering wheel, changing a switch that I got wrong coming out of the last corner so I had to change it again and then I just drove into him, so clearly my mistake,” Raikkonen told Sky Sports F1.

Giovinazzi was uncertain how much the clash impacted his Alfa Romeo’s performance but was thankful he avoided a puncture and was able to continue without any serious problems.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing retiring from the race

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing retiring from the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“I didn’t speak with Kimi yet but the team told me that he was changing something on the steering wheel but it is OK,” Giovinazzi told Autosport. “Luckily we had no puncture and after that it was a clear race from my side.

“I had some fun with Fernando at the beginning and some fun with Sebastian at the end.

"We started P12 and today we were faster than the Aston Martins but slower than the Alpines so it was not enough to get into the top 10.”

Giovinazzi conceded even without the clash it was difficult for him to score points in the Portuguese GP without any more of his rivals retiring from the race, as Raikkonen ended up being the sole driver who failed to finish.

“I think we are at a point that is better than last year but still not really in the top 10, so when it is like this, that nobody stops in front, it is difficult to score points,” he said.

shares
comments

Related video

Marko: Now Red Bull has lost F1 win, fastest lap and pole to track limits

Previous article

Marko: Now Red Bull has lost F1 win, fastest lap and pole to track limits

Next article

Hamilton explains costly "split second" glance on F1 Portuguese GP restart

Hamilton explains costly "split second" glance on F1 Portuguese GP restart
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Author Haydn Cobb

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

55m
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko
F1

Verstappen "reached a different level of maturity" in F1 - Marko

20h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
17h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more Monaco GP
Formula 1

F1 Monaco Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Monaco GP
Formula 1

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

2021 F1 Monaco GP session timings and how to watch Monaco GP
Formula 1

2021 F1 Monaco GP session timings and how to watch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Latest news

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.