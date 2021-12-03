Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger
Formula 1 / Qatar GP News

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar GP F1 tyre failures

By:

Formula 1 tyre manufacturer Pirelli has concluded that excessive kerb use was the root cause behind four tyre failures at the Qatar Grand Prix and ruled out production errors.

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar GP F1 tyre failures

A fortnight ago Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas, McLaren's Lando Norris and Williams duo George Russell and Nicholas Latifi all suffered similar looking left front tyre failures during the race at Losail.

The puncture caused a retirement for Latifi, while the remaining three victims managed to get back to the pits and continue their race, although Bottas eventually retired due to the damage his car sustained from the tyre blowout.

After taking the tyres back to its Italy base for investigation Pirelli has concluded that the main cause for the four tyre failures was excessive use of the high kerbs at Losail, which damaged the tyres' construction.

"Based on the findings obtained so far, the origin of the problem is mainly due to the amount of time these tyres were run on the kerbs, at high speed and with considerable lateral and vertical loads: a situation unique to the Losail circuit," Pirelli said in a statement on Friday.

"The heavy demand caused by running over these kerbs, which isn't possible to measure from the data available before the race, damaged the tyre construction and led to a loss of pressure in the internal sidewall, which consequently caused the structure to collapse after several seconds."

Pirelli also added that it rules out "any production defects" to its tyres and that it has shared its findings with the teams and the FIA.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pits

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, in the pits

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

It was the first time F1 visited Qatar, so there was no previous data available to warn Pirelli and the teams about possible issues.

Pirelli was aware that the Losail International Circuit was demanding on the front left tyres, but after the race Pirelli chief Mario Isola said that it hadn't seen anything on the data from free practice and qualifying to cause concern.

Read Also:

The four affected drivers were on a long stint on worn medium tyres as they attempted to complete the Qatar Grand Prix on a one-stop strategy.

Several other drivers managed to complete a similar strategy without issues, Fernando Alonso notably taking a podium for Alpine after a one-stopper.

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger
Previous article

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"
Formula 1

Hill: 2021 ending in Hamilton/Verstappen crash "sad for F1"

Vettel explains drag weakness of Aston Martin F1 car
Formula 1

Vettel explains drag weakness of Aston Martin F1 car

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar GP F1 tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Kerb use behind Qatar GP F1 tyre failures

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff offers to meet Grenfell United after Kingspan F1 deal anger

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen as drivers get first taste of Jeddah

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.