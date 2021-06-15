Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures

By:

Pirelli has concluded the tyre failures that affected Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll at Formula 1’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix were likely caused by how their teams were running the tyres.

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures

Both drivers suffered left rear blow outs in the Baku race, with the initial suspicion pointing to debris being the cause of the incidents.

This theory was boosted by the fact that other cars were found to have suffered cuts on their tyres during the red flag period triggered by Verstappen’s incident.

In a bid to get to the bottom of what happened, Pirelli flew the tyres back to its Milan headquarters for a detailed analysis in its laboratories.

On Tuesday, the Italian tyre company issued a release making it clear that the failures were not caused by a production fault, wear nor delamination.

It went on reveal that the blow outs were instead caused by a circumferential break on the inner sidewall of the tyres, rather than being the result of a cut from debris.

The statement suggested that the breaks in the sidewall were likely caused by the ‘running condition of the tyre’ – which is probably related to either tyre pressures or the temperatures they were run at.

“This analysis also took in the tyres used by other cars in the race, which had the same or a higher number of laps on them compared to the ones that were damaged,” it said.

“The process established that there was no production or quality defect on any of the tyres; nor was there any sign of fatigue or delamination.

"The causes of the two left-rear tyre failures on the Aston Martin and Red Bull cars have been clearly identified.

"In each case, this was down to a circumferential break on the inner sidewall, which can be related to the running conditions of the tyre, in spite of the prescribed starting parameters (minimum pressure and maximum blanket temperature) having been followed.”

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, crashes out of Qualifying

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, crashes out of Qualifying

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

F1 teams are currently only required to run tyres at a minimum tyre pressure when they are first fitted to the cars, as there is no requirement for them to maintain pressures once a car is out on track.

Read Also:

This means that the door is open for teams to find ways to lower the pressure once checks have taken place, but such a reduction in pressure means the tyre is put under more stress.

Pirelli revealed that new pressure and tyre blanket protocols were to be put in place to ensure there could be no repeat of the Baku problem, with teams having already been informed by the FIA of what new processes must be followed.

The statement added: “As a result of this analysis, Pirelli have submitted their report to the FIA and the Teams. The FIA and Pirelli have agreed a new set of the protocols, including an upgraded technical directive already distributed, for monitoring operating conditions during a race weekend and they will consider any other appropriate actions.”

Red Bull has since responded to the findings and insists it ran its tyres within Pirelli's parameters.

"We have worked closely with Pirelli and the FIA during their investigation into Max’s tyre failure on lap 47 of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and can confirm that no car fault was found," the Red Bull statement read.

"We adhered to Pirelli’s tyre parameters at all times and will continue to follow their guidance.

"We are grateful that following the weekend’s high speed impacts no drivers were injured."

shares
comments
Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning

Previous article

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures

42min
2
Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

1d
3
Formula 1

Tyre pressures in the spotlight as F1 awaits Pirelli Baku report

8h
4
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

4h
5
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: When a GT ace realised his F1 dream

9h
Latest news
Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures
F1

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures

42m
Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning
F1

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning

2h
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
F1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

4h
Tost: Gasly now one of the “absolutely top drivers” in F1
F1

Tost: Gasly now one of the “absolutely top drivers” in F1

6h
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus
F1

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

8h
Latest videos
Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Tyre pressures in the spotlight as F1 awaits Pirelli Baku report
Formula 1

Tyre pressures in the spotlight as F1 awaits Pirelli Baku report

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected Canadian GP
Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Azerbaijan GP Plus
Formula 1

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
4h
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
8h
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Plus

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021
The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku Plus

The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Trending Today

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP to welcome fans, with restricted capacity expected

Tyre pressures in the spotlight as F1 awaits Pirelli Baku report
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tyre pressures in the spotlight as F1 awaits Pirelli Baku report

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Opportunity of a lifetime: When a GT ace realised his F1 dream
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: When a GT ace realised his F1 dream

Perez wants talks with drivers over F1 qualifying etiquette
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over F1 qualifying etiquette

Tost: Gasly now one of the “absolutely top drivers” in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Gasly now one of the “absolutely top drivers” in F1

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning

Latest news

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli concludes investigation into Baku F1 tyre failures

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: More forgiving F1 tracks will help my McLaren learning

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Tost: Gasly now one of the “absolutely top drivers” in F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tost: Gasly now one of the “absolutely top drivers” in F1

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.