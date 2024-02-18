Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Piero Ferrari hinted to Quartararo about Hamilton F1 signing

Yamaha MotoGP rider Fabio Quartararo has revealed that Piero Ferrari hinted to the Frenchman of its signing of Lewis Hamilton to its Formula 1 team during a factory visit.

Oriol Puigdemont
Author Oriol Puigdemont
Updated
Fabio Quartararo in the Mercedes W13

Ferrari dropped a bombshell on the motorsport world earlier this month when it announced that it had signed seven-time F1 champion Hamilton for 2025.

It will bring to an end a fruitful 11-year partnership with the Mercedes F1 team, whom Hamilton joined from McLaren at the end of 2012 and won six of his seven world titles between 2014 and 2020.

Quartararo is a known F1 fan and lover of cars, and prior to MotoGP pre-season testing kicking off he took a trip to Ferrari’s Maranello base at the end of January.

The 2021 MotoGP champion was shown around by Piero Ferrari, son of the marque’s founder Enzo.

In an interview with Autosport, Quartararo revealed that Ferrari insinuated to him that Hamilton would be joining its F1 team – but he didn’t realise it until after the announcement.

“It was strange, because I was visiting Maranello a couple of days before the announcement and Piero Ferrari suggested it to me,” Quartararo said.

“But at that moment I didn’t know how to interpret it, I didn’t get it. I didn’t fall for it until it became official.”

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, battles with Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, battles with Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Commenting on the news, Quartararo added: “I always remember Lewis at Mercedes. I’m not even aware of his time at McLaren.

“It’s going to be strange to see him dressed in red.”

Hamilton has repeatedly expressed his love of motorcycles and MotoGP before, making several visits to the MotoGP paddock over the years.

In 2019, through mutual sponsorship between Mercedes and Yamaha, Hamilton and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi engaged in a ride swap.

At Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit, Hamilton rode Rossi’s M1 Yamaha MotoGP bike for the first time while the latter took control of his title-winning Mercedes from that year.

Hamilton has not since sampled MotoGP machinery, while Rossi retired from the series at the end of 2021 to pursue a career in GT racing.

Quartararo had been in talks about driving a Mercedes F1 car in 2022, but nothing came of it.

shares
comments
Previous article How Mercedes joined the F1 distraction brigade with its W15 double suspension
Next article F1 hopes Horner investigation is completed at “the earliest opportunity”
Oriol Puigdemont
More
Oriol Puigdemont
Ducati's Dall'Igna "very disappointed" to lose key tech man to Yamaha

Ducati's Dall'Igna "very disappointed" to lose key tech man to Yamaha

MotoGP

Ducati's Dall'Igna "very disappointed" to lose key tech man to Yamaha Ducati's Dall'Igna "very disappointed" to lose key tech man to Yamaha

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

MotoGP

Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams Quartararo had "initial contacts" with other MotoGP teams

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Plus
Plus
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing for the better

Latest news

Formula Winter Series Valencia: Trio score wins as track limits causes tension

Formula Winter Series Valencia: Trio score wins as track limits causes tension

Formula Winter Series
Valencia

Formula Winter Series Valencia: Trio score wins as track limits causes tension Formula Winter Series Valencia: Trio score wins as track limits causes tension

GT4 Winter Series Valencia: Elite McLaren beats sprint winner Forsetti

GT4 Winter Series Valencia: Elite McLaren beats sprint winner Forsetti

GT4 Winter Series

GT4 Winter Series Valencia: Elite McLaren beats sprint winner Forsetti GT4 Winter Series Valencia: Elite McLaren beats sprint winner Forsetti

GT Winter Series Valencia: Wiebelhaus delivers a clean sweep for Haupt

GT Winter Series Valencia: Wiebelhaus delivers a clean sweep for Haupt

GTWS GT Winter Series

GT Winter Series Valencia: Wiebelhaus delivers a clean sweep for Haupt GT Winter Series Valencia: Wiebelhaus delivers a clean sweep for Haupt

Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams

Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams

WRC WRC
Rally Sweden

Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams Fourmaux: Maiden WRC podium is proof to “never give up” on dreams

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024 Karun Chandhok's 10 big F1 questions of 2024

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch How the Horner investigation eclipsed Red Bull’s 2024 F1 launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater The Mercedes-like design decisions in Red Bull's follow-up to an F1 world-beater

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch

Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull Why Aston is coming out with fighting talk for its F1 2024 chances against Red Bull

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe