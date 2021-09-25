Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

By:

Oscar Piastri says he would be prepared to spend 2022 on the sidelines without a Formula 1 seat, but would have “serious discussions” if it looked set to be longer.

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

The FIA Formula 2 championship leader, who is a member of the Alpine Academy, is currently without a seat for next year if he clinches the F2 title.

With only one F1 seat available at Alfa Romeo, which Piastri says he is “not very confident about,” the Australian is instead focusing his attention on securing the Alpine reserve driver role for next season.

But he says if he was forced to spend more than one year out of a race environment, there would be “some serious discussions about what I do moving forward.”

PLUS: How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench 

Speaking to Autosport, Piastri said: “Looking forward, that Alfa seat, I'm not very confident about that.

“Realistically, the most logical pathway is to try and be reserve driver for Alpine for next year and put in a lot of hours in the sim and really working with the team to try and get a 2023 seat.

“I'd be okay with spending one year on the sidelines I think. Obviously, it's still not ideal, but it's happened to quite a lot of drivers out there.

“That one I can accept, but if it was looking like more than one year out, then there’d some serious discussions about what I do moving forward.

“The aim would definitely be to try and be reserve driver at Alpine and then target a 2023 season. Given how the cards have been played this year, I think that's the most realistic target now.”

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing, 1st position, with his trophy

Oscar Piastri, Prema Racing, 1st position, with his trophy

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The F2 rookie, who took pole for the Sochi feature race on Friday, says part of the problem stems from him exceeding both his own expectations and those of Alpine.

He had initially planned to race in Formula 3 for two years before doing the same in F2, but won F3 in his rookie season and looks set to accomplish the same feat in F2 - a feat achieved previously by Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

“I think I caught myself out with how well it's gone to be honest,” said Piastri, who is managed by nine-times grand prix winner Mark Webber.

“Naturally if it caught myself out, and I know more or less what I can do, then I think that's naturally going to catch out a few other people as well.

“The original plan from even when I got into F3 was two years of F3 and two years of F2. And F3 obviously went better than planned and F2 is also probably going better than planned.

“Not trying to sound arrogant, but there's very few drivers that have managed to do what I've done and what I'm doing.

“George and Charles are kind of the only two that have had a similar fate. So without blowing my own horn, it's not a very common situation.”

shares
comments

Related video

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo

Previous article

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

19 h
2
Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

1 h
3
Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

2 h
4
Formula E

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

28 min
5
Formula 1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

1 h
Latest news
Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat
F1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

1 h
Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo
F1

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo

1 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus
F1

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

1 h
Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
F1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

1 h
F1 Russian Grand Prix live updates - FP3 and qualifying
F1

F1 Russian Grand Prix live updates - FP3 and qualifying

2 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

More
Megan White
Hauger: F3 title win "unreal" after disappointing 2020 Sochi
FIA F3

Hauger: F3 title win "unreal" after disappointing 2020

Sochi F3: Hauger crowned champion as Sargeant wins race Sochi
FIA F3

Sochi F3: Hauger crowned champion as Sargeant wins race

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench Sochi Plus
FIA F2

How F2's biggest talent could be forced to spend 2022 on the bench

Oscar Piastri More
Oscar Piastri
Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat Italian GP
Formula 1

Piastri won't give up on "very slim" chances of 2022 F1 seat

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Silverstone: Piastri takes first pole position ahead of Zhou

Piastri calls maiden F2 win ‘craziest ever’ Bahrain
FIA F2

Piastri calls maiden F2 win ‘craziest ever’

Alpine More
Alpine
Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race Russian GP
Formula 1

Alonso doubts podium is possible this year without 'chaotic' race

Alonso: F1 needs more equal cars to open up podium battle
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 needs more equal cars to open up podium battle

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
Formula 1 Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
1 h
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
15 h
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021

Latest news

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
Formula 1 Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.