Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Next / Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat
Formula 1 / Russian GP News

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo

By:

Alpine will have no qualms if academy driver Guanyu Zhou makes his Formula 1 debut with the Alfa Romeo team next year.

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo

The 22-year-old Chinese driver is understood to be favourite to become Valtteri Bottas’s team-mate at Alfa in 2022, with a decision set to be made in the next few weeks.

Although Zhou’s recent efforts have been guided by the Alpine Academy, having joined the programme under its then Renault guise back in 2019, the French car manufacturer won’t stand in his way if he finds a full-time race seat with a rival squad.

Alpine executive director Marcin Budkowski said: “There are rumours flying around, and I am not going to comment on rumours here, or on driver contracts.

“We are evaluating options for our academy drivers, but the success of an academy is also measured through its output.

“We are running this academy because we want to generate Formula 1 drivers, Formula 1 drivers for Alpine.

“The academy as such is only successful if it does generate Formula 1 drivers, so we can’t stand in the way of our drivers, who are mature for F1 and ready to take that challenge.

“That would be obviously negative for their careers and for them as individuals, and also it would reflect badly on our academy.

“So these are the parameters, if you want, we need to take into account when assessing our plans for next year.”

 

Photo by: Alpine

Rather than being concerned about potentially losing drivers, Budkowski says any deal elsewhere for Zhou would be positive for showing how effective its academy is.

“It’s a great problem to have, isn’t it?” he said, when asked about the complications of Zhou being released to race elsewhere.

“What we are basically saying is that our academy has been successful at generating great talent and, in a way, a few of them are coming to maturity and are ready for F1 at the same time.

“So, credit to the academy that we have been running for a few years and to Mia Sharizman, our academy director, who has been preparing all these youngsters and taking them through all these various categories successfully.”

With F1’s rules set to change for 2022 to make it mandatory for teams to run rookie drivers in a number of Friday practice sessions, Zhou would have been an obvious candidate to do this for Alpine.

If he does end up at Alfa Romeo, however, then that could open the door for fellow academy driver Oscar Piastri to take an F1 Friday role, after his impressive rookie campaign in F2.

Speaking about Alpine’s 2022 young driver plans, Budkowski said the team could not ignore what Piastri had done this year.

“Definitely Oscar’s been extremely impressive,” he said. “He is potentially on course to win his third championship in three years.

“He has won F3, he won the Renault Eurocup in the previous years, so what a streak already. Even if he doesn’t win it [F2], it’s a pretty strong three years for a young driver.

“I think there’s very few that have managed that in the past, so does that impress us, at Alpine? Of course it does. Will he win the championship? We’ll know that soon.

“But certainly it does have an influence on the plans we are making for next year for the reserve driver’s seat and for the output of the academy in general.”

shares
comments

Related video

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Previous article

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Next article

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

19 h
2
Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

1 h
3
Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

2 h
4
Formula E

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

27 min
5
Formula 1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

1 h
Latest news
Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat
F1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

1 h
Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo
F1

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo

1 h
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus
F1

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

1 h
Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
F1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

1 h
F1 Russian Grand Prix live updates - FP3 and qualifying
F1

F1 Russian Grand Prix live updates - FP3 and qualifying

2 h
Latest videos
P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief 11:28
Formula 1
Sep 16, 2021

P19 to P3, Car Damage & More | 2021 Italian GP F1 Race Debrief

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1 09:33
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

6 Vital Things Learnt At Monza - From 2025 Engines to Title Crashes And More | Formula 1

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center 00:59
Formula 1
Sep 15, 2021

Formula 1: Aston Martin’s new campus is a ‘reverse’ McLaren Technology Center

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty Russian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes must capitalise on Verstappen's Russia F1 penalty

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher happy to offer "private intel" in Netflix F1 movie

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus
Formula 1

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

Trending Today

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Russian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
Formula 1 Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?
Formula 1 Formula 1

How would F1 manage a Sochi qualifying washout?

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career
Formula E Formula E

What could have been: An ex-F1 ace's thwarted Formula E career

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Michael Schumacher is the latest sporting superstar to get the ‘Netflix treatment’, with a special documentary film airing on the US streaming giant’s platform this month. DAMIEN SMITH has the inside track on how the filmmakers gained access to tell the human story behind one of Formula 1’s most publicity-shy champions - while the man himself, for obvious reasons, is in absentia… 

Formula 1
1 h
The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery Plus

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

For the second race in a row, Mercedes has ended the first day of track action on top. It’s in a commanding position at the Russian Grand Prix once again – this time largely thanks to Max Verstappen’s upcoming engine-change grid penalty. But there’s plenty to suggest all hope is not lost for the championship leader at Sochi

Formula 1
15 h
The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1 Plus

The ‘backwards step’ that is the right move for Formula 1

OPINION: With its days apparently numbered, the MGU-H looks set to be dropped from Formula 1’s future engine rules in order to entice new manufacturers in. While it may appear a change of direction, the benefits for teams and fans could make the decision a worthwhile call

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2021
The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots Plus

The floundering fortunes of F1’s many Lotus reboots

Team Lotus ceased to exist in 1994 - and yet various parties have been trying to resurrect the hallowed name, in increasingly unrecognisable forms, ever since. DAMIEN SMITH brings GP Racing’s history of the legendary team to an end with a look at those who sought to keep the flame alive in Formula 1

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background Plus

Why the 2021 title fight is far from F1's worst, despite its toxic background

OPINION: Formula 1 reconvenes for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks after the latest blow in ‘Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton’. While the Silverstone and Monza incidents were controversial, they thankfully lacked one element that so far separates the 2021 title fight from the worst examples of ugly championship battles

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2021
How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus Plus

How F1’s other champion to emerge from 1991 thrived at Lotus

Mika Hakkinen became Michael Schumacher’s biggest rival in Formula 1 in the late-90s and early 2000s, having also made his F1 debut in 1991. But as MARK GALLAGHER recalls, while Schumacher wowed the world with a car that was eminently capable, Hakkinen was fighting to make his mark with a famous team in terminal decline

Formula 1
Sep 21, 2021
The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey  Plus

The forgotten F1 comeback that began Jordan’s odyssey 

Before Michael Schumacher – or anyone else – had driven the 191 (or 911 as it was initially called), Eddie Jordan turned to a fellow Irishman to test his new Formula 1 car. JOHN WATSON, a grand prix winner for Penske and McLaren, recalls his role in the birth of a legend…

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2021
The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog Plus

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

A podium finisher in its first outing but then never again, the BRM P201 was a classic case of an opportunity squandered by disorganisation and complacency, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2021

Latest news

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Piastri prepared to sit out F1 2022, targeting 2023 race seat

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine "won't stand in the way" of Zhou F1 drive at Alfa Romeo

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The tough balancing act facing Schumacher’s Netflix film producers

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather
Formula 1 Formula 1

Final F1 Russian GP practice cancelled due to wet weather

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.