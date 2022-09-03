Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ferrari: Mercedes and McLaren's F1 Dutch GP speed a surprise Next / Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at F1 Dutch GP
Formula 1 News

Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour

Oscar Piastri has revealed how "upsetting" it was that Alpine announced him as its 2023 Formula 1 driver, after he had told the squad he wouldn’t be racing for it.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Piastri opens up on "upsetting" and "bizarre" Alpine F1 behaviour

In the wake of the shock decision of Fernando Alonso to join Aston Martin for next season, Alpine issued a statement shortly afterwards that Piastri would be stepping up to become Esteban Ocon’s teammate.

But the team’s claim was swiftly rebuked by Piastri who famously tweeted that the team had made an announcement without his agreement.

 

Speaking to the official F1 website following the confirmation that he would be joining McLaren in 2023, Piastri expressed the disappointment when Alpine made the public move.

“My decision [to join McLaren] was made well in advance [of Alonso’s departure], which made Alpine’s announcement probably even more confusing and upsetting because we had told the team that I wasn’t going to continue,” he said.

“It was quite upsetting as the announcement was false and it also denied me the opportunity to properly say goodbye to everyone at Enstone.

“I had been with team for a bit over two and a half years now, and for the rest of the team to find out I was leaving in that manner was very upsetting.

OPINION: Why Alpine only has itself to blame for its F1 driver market blunders

“I still haven’t had the opportunity to say goodbye and it’s something I want to do to show my gratitude to all the men and women at Enstone.”

Piastri also revealed how awkward it was for him, knowing what he had informed Alpine, that he was told during a sim session that the team was putting the announcement out.

Oscar Piastri, Alpine A521

Oscar Piastri, Alpine A521

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer revealed last weekend that Piastri had ‘smiled and said thank you’ at being told of the news.

Reflecting on that moment, Piastri said: “That was a bizarre and frankly upsetting episode.

“It was done publicly in front of some members of the team who were oblivious to the situation and I didn’t want to cause a scene in front of them.

“Once we were in private, I told Otmar what our position was and what he had been told multiple times before that. It was very surprising to me to make that announcement.”

Read Also:

He added: “It was the biggest moment of my career and probably my life up to now. To have that falsely announced was something my management and I felt we had to correct and there was also potential legal implications if we didn’t deny the announcement. 

"It was not intended to be pointed or in any way anything more than factual. The last line was quite a strong one, but with the CRB ruling, it shows it was purely a fact.”

It is understood that Piastri had been pushing Alpine hard for a firm contract for some time, but says a reluctance from the team to commit at a time when he was a free agent meant that the McLaren option progressed.

“The lack of clarity around my future, and ultimately a breakdown in trust, I felt the very attractive offer of McLaren and the positive dealings with them thus far were all reasons why I felt McLaren was where I was best off for the future,” he said.

Oscar Piastri Alpine F1 Qatar

Oscar Piastri Alpine F1 Qatar

“The CRB ruling has confirmed I didn’t have a contract for the 2023 season [with Alpine].

“I was free to choose my destiny – and I felt McLaren was a great opportunity. They were very straightforward and very keen and enthusiastic to have me.

“To be completely honest, there was a lack of clarity around my future at the team at Alpine.

“They publicly stated they wished to continue with Fernando for at least one or two more years. I respect that.

“But after spending the year out, my hopes were firmly set on an Alpine seat and the lack of clarity and, similarly to Fernando, a bit of a strange feeling in negotiations, it didn’t feel like it was the right decision for me [to stay around].” 

shares
comments
Ferrari: Mercedes and McLaren's F1 Dutch GP speed a surprise
Previous article

Ferrari: Mercedes and McLaren's F1 Dutch GP speed a surprise
Next article

Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at F1 Dutch GP

Red Bull duo have not found "happy" place at F1 Dutch GP
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Dutch GP chiefs vow zero tolerance approach to flares for F1 race day Dutch GP
Formula 1

Dutch GP chiefs vow zero tolerance approach to flares for F1 race day

Mercedes' £6 million F1 energy bill prompts solar farm plan
Formula 1

Mercedes' £6 million F1 energy bill prompts solar farm plan

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Belgian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

More
Oscar Piastri
The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren
Formula 1

The real story behind Piastri’s F1 move to McLaren

McLaren: Piastri case won’t change F1 junior programmes Dutch GP
Formula 1

McLaren: Piastri case won’t change F1 junior programmes

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022 Plus
Formula 1

How the most deserving driver not racing in F1 is spending 2022

Alpine More
Alpine
Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week Dutch GP
Formula 1

Alpine to evaluate early Piastri F1 release next week

Marko: Red Bull won't stand in Gasly's way for Alpine F1 move
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull won't stand in Gasly's way for Alpine F1 move

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The Saturday morning tricks that expose Alonso's true mindset

Latest news

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Dutch GP

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship after scoring his 10th win of the season in the Dutch Grand Prix.

Wolff: Mercedes took gamble to fight for Dutch F1 GP win against Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes took gamble to fight for Dutch F1 GP win against Verstappen

Toto Wolff says his Mercedes Formula 1 team pushed to take risks with its Dutch Grand Prix strategy in order to fight for victory, rather than settle for a safe result.

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen wins thrilling home race from Russell and Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen wins thrilling home race from Russell and Leclerc

Max Verstappen won a thrilling 2022 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix ahead of George Russell and Charles Leclerc – seeing off various attacks from Mercedes and Ferrari around very disrupted proceedings.

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Dutch GP

Max Verstappen won the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort on Sunday, his 10th victory of the season for Red Bull.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Plus

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
6 h
The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media Plus

The encouraging trend emerging from F1’s embrace of social media

Formula 1’s growing audience is turning to social media in record numbers and new content creators are helping to fuel that trend, explains MARK GALLAGHER

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2022
The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort Plus

The times that show Red Bull is behind on all fronts so far at Zandvoort

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort. An F1 data dropout temporarily hid the full story and while the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP, they are behind on both one-lap and race-pace running so far

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off Plus

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault Plus

The scale of the challenge facing Audi's F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new engine manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Plus

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall Plus

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career and furthered Leclerc’s downfall

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.