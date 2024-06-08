All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Canadian GP

Perez's current F1 issues "psychological", not car issue - Marko

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has shared his opinion on the difficulties plaguing Sergio Perez following the Mexican's Q1 exit at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The recently re-signed Perez, whose new two-year deal with Red Bull was announced on Tuesday, followed up his exit in the opening stage of qualifying two weeks ago in Monaco with a similar vein of misfortune at Montreal.

He qualified only 16th in Canada, having been dumped into the drop zone by Alex Albon.

This mirrors a similar run of form last season, when Perez's Saturday performances began to drop off towards the middle of the year - the genesis of which could be traced to the Miami Grand Prix.

Marko reckoned that Perez's woes were purely self-inflicted and that he was uncomfortable in races where track conditions were more critical.

"It's not the car, you can see that with Max. I think it's more psychological," the Austrian said on ServusTV. 

"It was close, and when the conditions change, he finds it much more difficult. But the fact that it's already the third time (not in Q3) is painful."

Although Perez looked set to scrape into Q2, he spent the final moments of Q1 teetering on the brink of the drop zone - which he fell into when Albon punched in a lap at the death of the session.

Last year's championship runner-up reckoned that his issues in qualifying stemmed from a lack of comfort with the rear end of his RB20, particularly in the changeable conditions.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, with his performance coach Jose Canales in the pit lane

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, with his performance coach Jose Canales in the pit lane

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

He said that this contributed to his struggles to load temperature into the tyres, but was confident that he could enact a fightback to secure points in Sunday's race.

"It was a massive frustration. It was a session where everything reset with the weather. We just couldn't get everything to work, especially the rear axle. I think it was a very strange session for a lot of cars out there," Perez contended.

"We did struggle quite a lot with the rear end, so I think we got to understand what the reason behind it was.

"I think the track being so green it really reset things up but I was struggling to put the temperature into the tyre and I think that was the main struggle.

"We've got some bits to understand tomorrow and we are able to secure a couple of points, that will be a good result and then really just go from there."

Additional reporting by Filip Cleeren and Norman Fischer

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more
Next article Ferrari F1 drivers baffled after Canadian GP Q2 exit

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

Formula 1
FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated
F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads final practice from Verstappen, Russell

F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads final practice from Verstappen, Russell

Formula 1
Canadian GP
F1 Canadian GP: Hamilton leads final practice from Verstappen, Russell
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Sergio Perez
More from
Sergio Perez
Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull

Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull

Formula 1
Perez secures two-year F1 contract extension with Red Bull
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension

Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez closing on Red Bull F1 contract extension
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
The three factors behind Verstappen overturning Perez's real Suzuka advantage
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole

Formula 1
Canadian GP
2024 F1 Canadian GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole
Verstappen concerned about “implications” of F1 Canadian GP FP2 engine issue

Verstappen concerned about “implications” of F1 Canadian GP FP2 engine issue

Formula 1
Canadian GP
Verstappen concerned about “implications” of F1 Canadian GP FP2 engine issue
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Have Red Bull's F1 weaknesses really been found out?

Latest news

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

F1 Formula 1
FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie

The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe