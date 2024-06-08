F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

Russell set a best time of a 1m12.000s on his first run of the session and, although he couldn't improve with his second run, the Mercedes driver secured his second career pole position. Max Verstappen set an identical lap time to the Briton but, by virtue of setting the effort after Russell was forced to settle for second on the grid, with Lando Norris third for McLaren

But it was a session of shocks for big names, the first of which came as Sergio Perez failed to exit Q1 for the second race in a row, bookending the announcement of his continuation at Red Bull.

Will they recover in the race?

When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

Date: Sunday 9 June 2024

Start time: 2:00pm local time/7:00pm BST

The ninth round of the 2024 F1 season, the Canadian GP, gets under way at 2:00pm local time on Sunday 9 June.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.

Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Canadian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Canadian GP.

The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 5:30pm BST, ahead of the race start at 7:00pm BST.

Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 9 June 2024

When can I watch the F1 Canadian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Canadian GP at 12:20am BST and 9:40am on Monday. The full programme will run for one and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.

For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.

Channel: Channel 4

Channel 4 Start time: 12:20am BST and 9:40am BST, Monday 10 June 2024

Will the F1 Canadian GP be on the radio?

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.

Live coverage of the Canadian GP will start at 7:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app.

Weather forecast for the F1 Canadian GP

Current weather forecasts predict sunshine and showers in Montreal, with a high chance of rain and moderate winds. The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Canadian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 70 laps of the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, covering a total race distance of 305.270km.

F1 Canadian GP starting grid