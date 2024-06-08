All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Canadian GP

F1 Canadian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

George Russell will start from pole position after topping qualifying for the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Russell set a best time of a 1m12.000s on his first run of the session and, although he couldn't improve with his second run, the Mercedes driver secured his second career pole position.
 
Max Verstappen set an identical lap time to the Briton but, by virtue of setting the effort after Russell was forced to settle for second on the grid, with Lando Norris third for McLaren.
Oscar Piastri will line up alongside his team-mate, with RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso filling out the third row, making it five teams in the top six positions.
But it was a session of shocks for big names, the first of which came as Sergio Perez failed to exit Q1 for the second race in a row, bookending the announcement of his continuation at Red Bull.
Q2 was no different, with neither Charles Leclerc nor Carlos Sainz securing passage to the top 10 for Ferrari.
Will they recover in the race?

When is the F1 Canadian Grand Prix?

  • Date: Sunday 9 June 2024
  • Start time: 2:00pm local time/7:00pm BST
The ninth round of the 2024 F1 season, the Canadian GP, gets under way at 2:00pm local time on Sunday 9 June.

How can I watch Formula 1?

In the United Kingdom, Formula 1 is broadcast live on Sky Sports, with highlights shown on Channel 4 several hours after the race has finished. Live streaming through NOW is also available in the UK.
Sky Sports F1, which broadcasts the F1 races, can be added as part of the Sky Sports channels which costs £18 a month for new customers. Sky Sports can also be accessed through NOW with a one-off day payment of £11.99p or a month membership of £34.99p per month.

How can I watch the F1 Canadian GP?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will be live broadcasting the Canadian GP.
The race will be shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event, with pre-race coverage starting at 5:30pm BST, ahead of the race start at 7:00pm BST.
  • Channels: Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event
  • Start time: 5:30pm BST, Sunday 9 June 2024

When can I watch the F1 Canadian GP highlights?

In the United Kingdom, Channel 4 is broadcasting highlights of the Canadian GP at 12:20am BST and 9:40am on Monday. The full programme will run for one and a half hours, covering the pre-race, the race highlights and the initial post-race reaction to wrap up the major talking points of the race weekend.
For the entire 2024 F1 season, Channel 4 will broadcast highlights of every qualifying and race of each event. The highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s on-demand catch-up services.
  • Channel: Channel 4 
  • Start time: 12:20am BST and 9:40am BST, Monday 10 June 2024

Will the F1 Canadian GP be on the radio? 

Live radio coverage of every practice, qualifying and race for the 2024 F1 season will be available on the BBC Radio 5 Live, 5 Live Sports Extra stations, the BBC Sounds app and the via the BBC Sport website.
Live coverage of the Canadian GP will start at 7:00pm BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and on the BBC Sounds app. 

Weather forecast for the F1 Canadian GP

Current weather forecasts predict sunshine and showers in Montreal, with a high chance of rain and moderate winds. The temperature is expected to be 19 degrees Celsius for the start of the race.

How many laps is the F1 Canadian GP?

The race is scheduled to complete 70 laps of the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, covering a total race distance of 305.270km.

F1 Canadian GP starting grid

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time km/h
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

1'12.000

 218.050
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.000

1'12.000

 218.050
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 4 McLaren Mercedes

+0.021

1'12.021

 217.986
4 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.103

1'12.103

 217.738
5 Australia D. Ricciardo RB 3 RB Red Bull

+0.178

1'12.178

 217.512
6 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.228

1'12.228

 217.361
7 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Mercedes 44 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.280

1'12.280

 217.205
8 Japan Y. Tsunoda RB 22 RB Red Bull

+0.414

1'12.414

 216.803
9 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Mercedes

+0.701

1'12.701

 215.947
10 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+0.796

1'12.796

 215.665
11 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.691

1'12.691

 215.977
12 Spain C. Sainz Ferrari 55 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.728

1'12.728

 215.867
13 United States L. Sargeant Williams 2 Williams Mercedes

+0.736

1'12.736

 215.843
14 Denmark K. Magnussen Haas F1 Team 20 Haas Ferrari

+0.916

1'12.916

 215.310
15 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Renault

+0.940

1'12.940

 215.239
16 Mexico S. Perez Red Bull Racing 11 Red Bull Red Bull

+1.326

1'13.326

 214.106
17 Finland V. Bottas Sauber 77 Sauber Ferrari

+1.366

1'13.366

 213.990
18 Germany N. Hulkenberg Haas F1 Team 27 Haas Ferrari

+1.978

1'13.978

 212.219
19 China Z. Guanyu Sauber 24 Sauber Ferrari

+2.292

1'14.292

 211.322
20 France E. Ocon Alpine 31 Alpine Renault

+1.435

1'13.435

 213.789
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 team-mates' qualifying battles: Canadian GP
Next article Perez's current F1 issues "psychological", not car issue - Marko

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Luck or judgement? How O'Sullivan pulled off a Monaco miracle

Luck or judgement? How O'Sullivan pulled off a Monaco miracle

FIA F2
Monaco
Luck or judgement? How O'Sullivan pulled off a Monaco miracle
F2 Monaco: Inspired strategy, VSC gifts O'Sullivan surprise feature victory

F2 Monaco: Inspired strategy, VSC gifts O'Sullivan surprise feature victory

FIA F2
Monaco
F2 Monaco: Inspired strategy, VSC gifts O'Sullivan surprise feature victory
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated

F1 Formula 1
FIA says F1 2026 low-drag 'X-mode' will be driver-activated
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Why BMW shouldn't be discounted on its Le Mans return
The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie

The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

F1 Formula 1
Canadian GP
Ricciardo: Villeneuve is "talking s***" but I've done some self-therapy

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Are Andretti's slim F1 hopes beginning to further dwindle?
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The worrying messaging in Alpine's F1 recovery plan
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 moved away from subjective scrutineering on issues of flexing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How an F1 world champion’s sale of his collection fits a career driven by pragmatism
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe