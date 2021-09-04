Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Williams: Wind sensitivity not a factor in Russell's Dutch GP Q2 crash
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Perez set to start Dutch GP from the back after engine change

By:

Sergio Perez is set to start the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix from the back of the grid after Red Bull Racing opted to take a new Honda power unit.

It will be the Mexican's fourth of the season, and a multiple change or elements will thus automatically send him to the back of the grid.

However, it adds a fresh power unit to his pool just prior to the Italian GP at Monza, traditionally the race where teams prefer to run a low mileage power unit.

Perez had a disastrous qualifying at Zandvoort, failing to get round at the end of Q1 to start his crucial final lap. That left him in 16th place in the classification, and thus unable to progress through to Q2, a development Perez said was "really hard to digest".

Asked soon after qualifying if the team would indeed change the engine, Perez said: "We are thinking about it. We will consider all the possibilities."

Although it has yet to be officially announced by the team or the FIA, sources confirm that Red Bull quickly decided that there would be little to lose and more to gain by taking the new engine now.

Perez drops behind only Sebastian Vettel, Robert Kubica, Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin on the Zandvoort grid.

The team could also change the gearbox without further penalty. It also still has the option to make other changes to the car's set-up that will potentially make it more competitive in the race but oblige the Mexican to start from the pitlane.

However, it's understood that the preferred choice is to retain a position on the grid and try to make up places on the first lap.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

There is also less to be gained at Zandvoort than at other tracks by trimming out the car and thus potentially making it easier for overtaking.

Asked after qualifying about prospects for the race, Perez said: "I think we are facing a race that no one really knows what to expect. There are a lot of things that could happen coming up. Let's see what happens in the coming race.

"It's certainly a circuit that demands a lot from the drivers. So anything would be possible tomorrow.

"It will be hard to overtake, it will be hard to follow, but we'll just have to do a race as good as possible."

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams Plus

How F1’s upcoming rule changes are presenting headaches for teams

Exciting as the Formula 1 title battle is right now, things are getting even more fraught behind the scenes. BEN EDWARDS looks at the difficult decisions being made as the teams pivot towards a new ruleset

Formula 1
6 h
Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Plus

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Max Verstappen may not have grabbed the headlines during Friday practice on Formula 1’s return to Zandvoort, but there was no hiding the Red Bull driver's pace ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. The home favourite will now face the test of delivering on a few more critical calls to give the Orange Army a race to remember

Formula 1
22 h
How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family Plus

How ‘mentor’ Vettel is giving back to the Schumacher family

Mick Schumacher isn’t the only ‘son of’ to reach F1, but he’s done so in the absence of his father in recent years. Step forward Sebastian Vettel: a fan of Michael growing up, mentored by him, and now acting as ‘big brother’ to Mick. OLEG KARPOV explains the four-time world champion's role in settling Schumacher Jr into the big leagues

Formula 1
Sep 3, 2021
The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas  Plus

The often-forgotten roots of F1’s ‘new’ ideas 

The premiere of a new biopic of Max Mosley reminded MARK GALLAGHER of how the controversial FIA president was ahead of his time in many ways – particularly in rules only now being embraced for the common good

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2021
Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet Plus

Why the time is right for Raikkonen to hang up his F1 helmet

Kimi Raikkonen will finally hang up his helmet at the end of the current Formula 1 season. The Finn has had an unconventional motorsport career, and though the wins and podiums have long since dried up, Raikkonen's decision to call time on his F1 tenure has come at the right moment

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating Plus

The only element of F1's Spa travesty really worth celebrating

The 2021 Belgian Grand Prix will go down as a dark moment in Formula 1 history. But there were a few bright spots amongst all the doom and gloom. One concerned one of motorsport’s most-storied squads, which is also providing a feel-good factor to 2021 overall

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021
The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race Plus

The biggest losers from F1’s Belgian GP non-race

OPINION: Formula 1's controversial decision to call a result after the Belgian GP that never got going due to persistently poor weather was good news for George Russell, as he scored a shock maiden podium. But the Williams driver aside, there were plenty who lost out as a result of Spa's washout - not least F1 itself

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2021
The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend Plus

The critical calls that led to the memorable moment of an infamous Spa F1 weekend

A maiden Formula 1 podium is special, but George Russell will never forget exactly how his came about on a controversial Belgian Grand Prix weekend. Regardless of the outcry over the 'race' behind the safety car, the Williams driver and his team deserve considerable praise and recognition for the smart strategy and bold decisions they took in qualifying

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2021

