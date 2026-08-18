Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Jaguar TCS Racing has an opportunity for a Control Systems Industrial Placement for September 2027 to August 2028.

You will get to work as part of the Car Development Team where you will be developing control strategies using the MATLAB toolchain for both the team’s on-car and off-car environments, DIL, HIL to optimise the vehicle control software and realise quantifiable reductions in lap time over a race weekend.

Candidates should be working towards a degree in Mechanical, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Mechatronics, Software or Motorsport Engineering.

Team Penske is recruiting an Aero Performance Engineer as part of their NASCAR team.

The role includes owning the aerodynamic performance characterisation/model used in various downstream tools (simulation, fabrication, inspection and others) as well as using all tools available to identify optimum car setup parameters.

You will have a minimum of two years of experience in professional motorsports.

Join For Racing as a Composite Technician.

You will produce, repair, finish and maintain high-performance carbon fibre components to the highest standards for endurance racing applications and support the complete composite manufacturing and assembly process.

The ideal candidate will have previous experience working with composite materials and structures within a professional motorsport, endurance racing or aerospace environment.

General Motors has a vacancy for a Sportscar Performance Engineer.

An aspect of this role is to support all sportscar series objectives by performing analysis in a variety of areas, including vehicle dynamics analysis, simulation model correlation and refinement, on-track, rig-test and DIL data reduction and interpretation, methods development, competitor analysis and reporting tasks.

You will have one year of experience as a Performance Engineer, Motorsports Engineer of related role.

The Williams F1 Team is looking for a Reward Operations Manager.

You will lead the operational delivery of all reward processes, including annual pay review, bonus cycles, and benefit renewal windows, manage the full suite of employee benefits and maintain up-to-date knowledge of relevant legislation and regulatory requirements.

Successful candidates will have proven experience in reward, benefits or HR operations.