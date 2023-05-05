Perez: I'm not just an F1 street circuit specialist
Sergio Perez is adamant that he is not just a Formula 1 street circuit specialist, and that his current run of form will carry forward to more conventional tracks.
The Mexican’s triumph at the recent Azerbaijan Grand Prix has put him firmly in to world title contention as he hunts down Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen.
But, with five of his six F1 race victories having come on street circuits, there remain question marks over whether he can deliver success at more traditional venues.
Yet Perez believes that the progress he has made in unlocking performance from his Red Bull, which he has viewed as key to beating Verstappen in Saudi Arabia and Baku this year, will work just as well at normal circuits.
PLUS: How Perez's "in the fight" claim for F1 2023 title glory really stacks up
“The reason I'm strong on these circuits is because I am able to play with the car much more than I used to,” he said.
“So I see no reason why, when we go to different circuits, I am not able to play with the car the same way I've been doing.”
Perez thinks that it's his confidence in finding the limit of a car, and dealing with the extra pressure that comes from racing so close to walls, that are key to explaining why he is so good on street tracks.
“I think in the street circuits you have to be very strong in the race, and very strong with the pressure,” he said.
“You have to be able to handle the pressure because you're not able to make mistakes. If you do a small mistake, in a normal circuit, you can get away with it.
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
“But in the streets, you cannot get away with those mistakes. And I probably have more confidence than others come race day.
“At the end of the day, the way I won in Baku on pure pace, it doesn't matter if it's a street circuit or a permanent circuit. If I'm able to do that in Baku I can do that anywhere.”
Perez has been left free to race Verstappen so far this season, and is sure that the open policy between the pair will stay in force to give him an equal shot of the title.
“I do believe that the team will give me as much support as they do with Max, as that is what they've been doing since pretty much the start of the season,” he said.
“In that regard, I think we have to appreciate that a lot from Red Bull. It would be very easy for Red Bull to implement team orders from lap 20, to look after the cars and make sure we have a very reliable car and so on.
“But no, in Jeddah and in Baku, we've pushed flat out throughout the race, and we hit the wall a few times both drivers.”
Hamilton promises F1 film “authenticity”, Pitt 11th team rumours dismissed
Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 lack of grip "worse" than fixing balance
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
Horner: Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow"
Horner: Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow" Horner: Red Bull F1 drivers free to race and battle will "ebb and flow"
Verstappen: Newey contract great news for keeping winning team together
Verstappen: Newey contract great news for keeping winning team together Verstappen: Newey contract great news for keeping winning team together
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery
Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery
Latest news
F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice
Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2
Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2 Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2
Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche
Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche
Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing
Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.