Subscribe
Previous / Perez: I'm not just an F1 street circuit specialist Next / F1 can't "push away" overtaking issues amid dull race concerns - Steiner
Formula 1 / Miami GP News

Bottas: Alfa Romeo F1 lack of grip "worse" than fixing balance

Valtteri Bottas says Alfa Romeo's current lack of overall Formula 1 performance is arguably harder to address than fixing a specific balance issue as he awaits a comprehensive Imola upgrade.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo F1 Team

For the second year running Alfa Romeo missed the mark at the start of the season. But unlike in 2022 when it had to work through various teething problems, this year Alfa's C43 challenger has been a well-balanced platform.

Instead, its problem in a tight midfield battle has been a lack of pure performance which has made scoring points a difficult prospect.

Bottas and team-mate Zhou Guanyu have mustered a combined tally of six points across the first four races, keeping Alfa eighth in the constructors' standings and falling behind on its pre-season expectations.

While Bottas appreciates that the car is much more benign and balanced than its predecessor, he said on Thursday ahead of this weekend's Miami Grand Prix that it was arguably "worse" to lack downforce than to have a clear balance issue that can yield quick lap time gain once addressed.

"It's probably worse, if I'm honest," reflected Bottas. "If we knew that we could correct this balance issue, we could gain three tenths.

"That's not the case now. Everything we can do is to work hard and a lot of that is obviously work at the factory.

"The nice thing is that it's super close. Obviously, we're not where we want to be, but at least we know that if we can find some lap time, then that can actually make decent gains in the results. And that's of course the target.

"The handling is the improved from last year, but it's lacking that pure performance compared to the others. It is better than last year's car, but the others have made bigger steps."

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

One of Alfa's weaknesses has been its lacklustre straight-line speed performance, which points to a general lack of efficiency that midfield rival McLaren is also suffering from.

"Straight-line speed hasn't really been a strength for us," the Finn explained. "I think we made a bit of a step in Baku on the straight-line speed with a different wing, but then obviously it means that you compromise the corner.

"So, having that efficiency we still need to work on. Also, we're lacking pure load as well, so we definitely need to get rid of some drag and get some downforce, that's easier said than done."

Alfa is joining most of its rivals in bringing a first upgrade push to the track around this time of the year, which will be ready for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola in two weeks' time.

The upgrade was described by the Hinwil team's head of trackside engineering Xevi Pujolar as "bringing overall performance" to add more all-round grip to the C43.

According to Bottas, the new package will give a good indication of how far his team can come this season.

"I'm hoping for a decent step in Imola with all the stuff we have coming there, so I think that's going to be an indication of how we can still achieve this year," he added. "It's a package that has a bit of everything.

"I can't really go to details, but there's a few different bits, just mainly pure performance in terms of downforce. Nothing that should affect the balance.

"There will be an improvement, but I don't think we're the only team who's planning updates at these races. Of course, we hope that it's bigger than the others."

shares
comments

Perez: I'm not just an F1 street circuit specialist

F1 can't "push away" overtaking issues amid dull race concerns - Steiner
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Russell: Baku race "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

Russell: Baku race "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Russell: Baku race "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS Russell: Baku race "speaks for itself" after F1 drivers weren't consulted on DRS

FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP

FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP

Formula 1
Miami GP

FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP FIA shortens two F1 DRS zones for Miami GP

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Valtteri Bottas More
Valtteri Bottas
Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

Formula 1

Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas Why making gin is such a tonic for Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo: Zhou "raising his game" in F1 and able to match Bottas

Alfa Romeo: Zhou "raising his game" in F1 and able to match Bottas

Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: Zhou "raising his game" in F1 and able to match Bottas Alfa Romeo: Zhou "raising his game" in F1 and able to match Bottas

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Alfa Romeo More
Alfa Romeo
How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car

How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car

Formula 1
Australian GP

How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car How Alfa Romeo's new front wing aims to improve entire F1 car

Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake

Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake

Formula 1

Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake Alfa Romeo's mystery F1 2023 launch floor revealed as a fake

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alfa Romeo launch

How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues How the last Sauber-built Alfa offers F1 2023 evolution clues

Latest news

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice F1 Miami GP: Russell leads Mercedes 1-2 in opening practice

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2 Live: F1 Miami GP commentary and updates - FP1 and FP2

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche Da Costa: Jaguar Formula E performance 'equal' with Porsche

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

NAS NASCAR

Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing Ryan Newman returns for selected NASCAR Cup races with Rick Ware Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru The generalist qualities that made Newey F1’s pre-eminent design guru

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jonathan Noble

How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault How Baku’s sprint format change exposed F1’s biggest fault

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win The humble video that secured an unforgettable underdog F1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe