Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay

By:

The FIA has confirmed that Sergio Perez will be allowed to start Sunday’s Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix from pitlane if Red Bull repairs his car during the rain delay.

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay

Perez looked set to miss the race after crashing during his first lap to the grid, hitting the barrier on the right-hand side of the track at Les Combes after losing control in wet conditions.

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley informed race director Michael Masi that Perez would not be racing, only for the start to be suspended after two full laps behind the safety car due to heavy rain.

It prompted Wheatley to ask Masi if Perez would be allowed to rejoin the race if Red Bull repaired his car in time.

Masi initially said that Perez would not be able to as he had received outside assistance to get back on-track, only for Wheatley to reply: “It's not Le Mans, so I think he can do that, and mechanical assistance only counts in the race.”

After checking with the race stewards, Masi told Wheatley that the rules did not preclude Perez from starting, so long as it is from the pitlane.

Article 38.1 of the sporting regulations reads: “Any car which does not complete a reconnaissance lap and reach the grid under its own power will not be permitted to start the race from the grid.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, climbs out of his car after crashing on the way to the grid

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, climbs out of his car after crashing on the way to the grid

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said that his mechanics were “working flat out” and “trying to work a miracle” to get Perez’s car repaired after the crash damaged the front suspension and both front wheels.

“It’s a much bigger impact than Max [Verstappen] had in Hungary [in 2019], so at the moment, we’re throwing everything at it,” Horner said.

“I hope if this race does restart, and who knows, it could be another hour or so delay, we could have him back in the race.

Read Also:

“It should be about a three or four hour job, because it’s both front corners, it’s steering rack, it’s the whole lot, so it’s a big old job. But if anybody can do it, these guys can.”

The race remains under a red flag due to the wet weather, but Masi has confirmed that the three-hour timer started at 1500, meaning there is a cut-off of 1800.

shares
comments

Related video

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

Previous article

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

2 h
2
Formula 1

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

1 h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

21 h
4
Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

20 h
5
MotoGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

45 min
Latest news
Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay
F1

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay

6m
Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain
F1

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

1 h
Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid
F1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

2 h
F1 Belgian GP Live commentary and updates - Race
F1

F1 Belgian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

2 h
Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy
F1

Williams explains "risky but clever" Spa qualifying strategy

2 h
Latest videos
How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break 00:57
Formula 1
Aug 10, 2021

The Top 2 Battle To The Summer Break

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
Aug 5, 2021

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain Belgian GP
Formula 1

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid Belgian GP
Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Sergio Perez More
Sergio Perez
Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure
Formula 1

Perez knew before summer break that Red Bull F1 future was secure

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull extends Sergio Perez's F1 contract to 2022

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus
Formula 1

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull looking at F1 seat options for Albon in 2022

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus
Formula 1

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

Trending Today

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes has decided between Russell and Bottas for 2022

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez accepts blame for Martin Silverstone MotoGP crash

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Quartararo wins, Espargaro earns Aprilia historic podium

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha outlines plan for Dovizioso’s MotoGP return

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut Plus

The remarkable story of Schumacher’s F1 debut

GP Racing columnist MARK GALLAGHER was working as Jordan’s press officer when Michael Schumacher made his F1 debut at Spa in 1991. Here, for the first time, Mark gives his first-hand account from behind the scenes at the birth of a grand prix legend

Formula 1
5 h
How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder Plus

How Schumacher became the master of F1’s Ardennes wonder

Michael Schumacher and Spa-Francorchamps: truly a meeting of greats. Schuey exploded onto the grand prix scene at Spa, one of Formula 1’s pre-eminent driver’s circuits. Little surprise that he should excel there in future years, too, winning the Belgian Grand Prix no fewer than six times. DAMIEN SMITH details every epic victory

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2021
How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy Plus

How F1 engine change processes are clouding the Red Bull vs Mercedes battle for Spa supremacy

The times set in the opening practice sessions for the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix suggest there is once again very little to separate Red Bull and Mercedes at the front of the Formula 1 pack. But one unseen element at power-sensitive Spa means neither can be sure it has an edge just yet

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2021
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Plus

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2021
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Plus

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. STUART CODLING revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Plus

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. STUART CODLING thinks it’s time to try a better tactic

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Plus

How F1’s environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Plus

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021

Latest news

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez allowed to join Belgian GP from pitlane if car repaired during delay

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP under red flag following safety car start in heavy rain

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez out of Belgian GP after crash on lap to the grid

F1 Belgian GP Live commentary and updates - Race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian GP Live commentary and updates - Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.