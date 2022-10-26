Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Next / Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence
Formula 1 News

Palou sees no competition with O’Ward in McLaren F1 test programme

Alex Palou does not see any competition with fellow IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward in McLaren’s testing programme, saying he is “not chasing” a move across to Formula 1.

Luke Smith
By:
Palou sees no competition with O’Ward in McLaren F1 test programme

2021 IndyCar champion Palou made his F1 race weekend debut on Friday, taking part in practice for the United States Grand Prix with McLaren.

It came as part of a deal for Palou to conduct F1 running with McLaren through its testing of previous cars programme alongside his race duties for Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar – after a failed attempt to jump ship to McLaren’s IndyCar team.

O’Ward is part of the same F1 test programme and will take part in practice for the season finale in Abu Dhabi. But Palou said he did not see it as a competition to try and be the next IndyCar driver to make the switch to F1.

“No, I don't think we're competing,” said Palou. “As racing drivers, you’re always competing. But if we start from there, I don't think that they are putting us in a race [seat]. So I think I don't take it that way.

“I think the way we've been testing and the way we've been working together, it’s not been feeling like that. So yeah, I don't think so.”

McLaren has Lando Norris locked in with a long-term contract and has also signed 2021 F2 champion Oscar Piastri for its second seat next season on a multi-year deal, sewing up its line-up for the foreseeable future.

Alex Palou, McLaren MCL36

Alex Palou, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

O’Ward has previously been clear about his ambition to one day make the switch to F1, but admitted last winter that the window for it to realistically happen was only a couple of years.

Palou said he was content to have his focus on IndyCar for the future, noting that it was his success in the series that helped pave the way for his F1 opportunity with McLaren in Austin.

“Obviously I think as a racing driver that likes motorsport, F1 is where you want to go,” said Palou. “Throughout my career, I realised that F1 was not a place I could really achieve.

Read Also:

“I went through IndyCar and we achieved that, and funnily enough, getting that IndyCar championship gave me the opportunity to be here today. I embrace every single second of it.

“I'm not chasing it. Obviously, if somebody gives me a ride, I'll drive it. That's the ultimate dream. But it's not that I'm focused.

“I have a career in IndyCar, we've been successful and I want to get as many championships as possible. But yeah, if there's a car, I'll drive it.”

shares
comments
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?
Previous article

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

Next article

Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence

Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence
Formula 1

Williams: No concrete back-up if Sargeant misses F1 superlicence

Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari
Formula 1

Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Alex Palou More
Alex Palou
Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2
IndyCar

Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2

IndyCar ace Palou: F1 McLaren "capable of more than I thought it was" United States GP
Formula 1

IndyCar ace Palou: F1 McLaren "capable of more than I thought it was"

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star Long Beach Plus
IndyCar

Why IndyCar title glory is just the start for Ganassi's new star

McLaren More
McLaren
How an idea to help save Manor fuelled F1's latest sponsor revolution
Formula 1

How an idea to help save Manor fuelled F1's latest sponsor revolution

McLaren to debut innovative dynamic sponsor logos in F1
Formula 1

McLaren to debut innovative dynamic sponsor logos in F1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Plus
Formula 1

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

Latest news

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mateschitz ensured that Red Bull’s F1 future is secure

Christian Horner says that the future of the Red Bull Formula 1 operation is secure despite the death of company boss Dietrich Mateschitz last weekend.

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on
Formula 1 Formula 1

The night Schumacher tried to make friends with Villeneuve, 25 years on

Twenty-five years ago today, Jacques Villeneuve clinched the 1997 Formula 1 world championship at Jerez after one of the most dramatic and controversial finales that sport has ever seen.

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024
General General

New Tilke track in Tennessee targets international events from 2024

A new Tilke-designed racetrack in Tennessee will open next year, with the aim of attracting international-level events to its 2.67-mile ‘Grand Prix’ road course.

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team Plus

How early struggles and Red Bull rejection equipped Perez for F1’s top team

The 2022 Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Formula 1’s first visit to the country in 1962, when local hero Ricardo Rodriguez was killed in a non-championship event at the circuit known today as the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. No Mexican driver  since has had the potential to win their home grand prix, but Sergio Perez aims to change that - as OLEG KARPOV discovers

Formula 1
12 h
Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023? Plus

Has the US GP already left expectations tempered for F1 in 2023?

OPINION: In the latter stages of 2022's Formula 1 season, Max Verstappen has proved irrepressible as he collected another inspired win at the US Grand Prix. With Red Bull at the top, Ferrari losing its edge, and Mercedes still in recovery, hopes of a two- or three-way battle for 2023 look increasingly slim

Formula 1
16 h
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Plus

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2022
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Plus

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Plus

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations Plus

The father-and-son team pushing boundaries with F1's newest locations

Exactly half of the 24 tracks featured on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, in one way or another, bear the fingerprints of Hermann Tilke and his company. From clean-sheet designs to modernisation of existing layouts, Tilke – now working with his son Carsten – is F1’s go-to architect. OLEG KARPOV stopped by the company’s Aachen HQ to find out what goes into creating new tracks – including next year’s hotly anticipated Las Vegas venue

Formula 1
Oct 21, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Plus

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.