Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - Russell wins from Verstappen and Antonelli

Formula 1
Austrian GP
LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - Russell wins from Verstappen and Antonelli

F1 Austrian GP: Russell holds off Verstappen to win and cut Antonelli’s championship lead

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: Russell holds off Verstappen to win and cut Antonelli’s championship lead

Acosta set for surgery after wrist issue leads to Dutch GP retirement

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Acosta set for surgery after wrist issue leads to Dutch GP retirement

Bezzecchi taken to hospital after nasty Dutch GP crash

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Bezzecchi taken to hospital after nasty Dutch GP crash

MotoGP Dutch GP: Ogura takes maiden win as Bezzecchi crashes out to give championship lead to Martin

MotoGP
Dutch GP
MotoGP Dutch GP: Ogura takes maiden win as Bezzecchi crashes out to give championship lead to Martin

WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: Ogier wins after double puncture derails Neuville

WRC
Rally Greece
WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: Ogier wins after double puncture derails Neuville

Live: MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix as it happens

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Live: MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix as it happens
Formula 1 Austrian GP

Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

The McLaren driver allegedly drove unnecessarily slowly on his reconnaissance laps

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Published:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri has been summoned to the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix race stewards after allegedly driving too slowly during his reconnaissance laps.

The McLaren driver finished fourth at the Red Bull Ring, but he and a team representative must now report to the stewards at 5:10pm local time in relation to the incident.

An FIA statement read: “Alleged breach of article 12.2.1.i of the International Sporting Code and non-compliance with the race director’s event note - driving unnecessarily slowly during reconnaissance laps.”

It is not yet clear how slowly Piastri was driving, but if he is found guilty of the offence then a fine or reprimand is the most likely punishment - meaning his fourth-place result isn’t at risk.

The Australian finished behind George Russell, Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli on the podium, but never had the pace to challenge the top three - meaning fourth was as good as he could achieve.

Piastri had started the race in seventh, but he overtook team-mate Lando Norris on the opening lap, before biding his time through the race to pass the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who’d made an extra pitstop under virtual safety car conditions.

This result lifts Piastri up to fourth in the championship on 80 points, one clear of both Norris and Leclerc despite failing to start the opening two grands prix of the 2026 campaign.

This article will be updated

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - Russell wins from Verstappen and Antonelli

Top Comments
More from
Ed Hardy

F1 Austrian GP: Russell holds off Verstappen to win and cut Antonelli’s championship lead

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: Russell holds off Verstappen to win and cut Antonelli’s championship lead

F1 Austrian GP: Russell avoids investigation to take pole after Verstappen crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: Russell avoids investigation to take pole after Verstappen crash

How Verstappen almost conquered the world’s greatest circuit

Intercontinental GT Challenge
Intercontinental GT Challenge
How Verstappen almost conquered the world’s greatest circuit
More from
Oscar Piastri

Is there a 'fair' way to undo the Monaco penalties madness?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Is there a 'fair' way to undo the Monaco penalties madness?

The title-winning characteristic McLaren has failed to replicate in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
The title-winning characteristic McLaren has failed to replicate in F1 2026

What's behind McLaren's fresh A-B F1 team angst?

Formula 1
Formula 1
What's behind McLaren's fresh A-B F1 team angst?
More from
McLaren

Why McLaren hasn't run its "McMacarena" wing in Austria

Formula 1
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Why McLaren hasn't run its "McMacarena" wing in Austria

Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked: Senna, Prost, Hamilton and more

Formula 1
Formula 1
Top 10 McLaren F1 drivers ranked: Senna, Prost, Hamilton and more

Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Notebooks and no-nonsense: How "very interesting" Fornaroli impressed Stella in Barcelona

Latest news

Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

Formula 1
Austrian GP
Piastri summoned to F1 Austrian GP stewards

LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - Russell wins from Verstappen and Antonelli

Formula 1
Austrian GP
LIVE: F1 Austrian GP updates - Russell wins from Verstappen and Antonelli

F1 Austrian GP: Russell holds off Verstappen to win and cut Antonelli’s championship lead

Formula 1
Austrian GP
F1 Austrian GP: Russell holds off Verstappen to win and cut Antonelli’s championship lead

Acosta set for surgery after wrist issue leads to Dutch GP retirement

MotoGP
Dutch GP
Acosta set for surgery after wrist issue leads to Dutch GP retirement