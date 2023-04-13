Subscribe
Previous / Explained: The facts behind Hamilton's F1 cockpit complaints Next / AlphaTauri: Early F1 floor upgrade the first of "five or six" steps
Formula 1 News

Ocon: More F1 drivers will miss grid slots despite tweaks

Alpine's Esteban Ocon believes more drivers will receive penalties this Formula 1 season for lining up incorrectly at the start despite wider grid boxes.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Ocon: More F1 drivers will miss grid slots despite tweaks

Ocon was hit with a five-second time penalty in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix for lining up too far to the right of his grid box.

In the following race in Saudi Arabia, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso similarly copped a penalty after he lined up to the left.

In the wake of those penalties, the FIA responded by widening the grid boxes by 20cm for the third grand prix in Melbourne. It also trialled a new guidance line in the first couple of grid boxes.

Ahead of 2023, grid boxes had already been made 20cm wider than the previous year following driver feedback.

But despite the extra margin, Ocon believes the poor visibility from the current crop of F1 cars will still cause more drivers to be hit by penalties this year.

"There's going to be a lot more cars this year that are going to be penalised this year, that's for sure," Ocon said.

"It just looks silly that we get penalised for these things because it can seem so simple, but it's because we can't see anything from where we are sitting.

"We've worked a lot with my team to try and lower me in the car, to have a lower position. We obviously were out of the rules, so we deserve the penalty."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, in the drivers parade

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team, in the drivers parade

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ocon does concede the extra width should help, even if starting out of place laterally is "normally not an advantage" and therefore not as deserving of a penalty as starting too far forward.

"It was already 20 centimetres wider this year compared to last year. And now they are going 20 more so obviously it's going in the right direction," he explained.

"It's an advantage when you are too far forward, and we've always been penalised if we were too far forward.

"Before we were not penalised if we were a bit more to the left or to the right, because it's normally not an advantage. Now that rule has changed and obviously it's the same for everyone, so that's what we need to look out for and having it bigger should help."

Read Also:

Drivers are split on whether grid boxes have become a real issue in the 2022-era of cars. While Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas conceded visibility is limited, he was surprised to see Ocon and Alonso miss their grid slots.

"I was quite surprised about what happened because I don't really see an issue with it," Bottas replied when Autosport told him about Ocon's comments.

"When you enter the box, yes, the visibility with the cars nowadays with the high chassis and everything; it's not the same as maybe 10 years ago. But you should still be able to see where you are heading.

"I don't see an issue personally with that but maybe it's because of different cars with different kinds of winglets and stuff."

McLaren's Lando Norris too was puzzled by grid slots becoming a talking point.

"I think it's been easy since day one," he added. "I didn't think they needed to change it ever, to be honest with you. Just line up in a grid box, quite easy."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

shares
comments

Explained: The facts behind Hamilton's F1 cockpit complaints

AlphaTauri: Early F1 floor upgrade the first of "five or six" steps
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Vasseur: Ferrari has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect"

Vasseur: Ferrari has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect"

Formula 1
Australian GP

Vasseur: Ferrari has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect" Vasseur: Ferrari has to understand Red Bull's "mega big DRS effect"

Ocon: "No point in racing" if Alpine doesn't believe it can replicate Aston F1

Ocon: "No point in racing" if Alpine doesn't believe it can replicate Aston F1

Formula 1
Australian GP

Ocon: "No point in racing" if Alpine doesn't believe it can replicate Aston F1 Ocon: "No point in racing" if Alpine doesn't believe it can replicate Aston F1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Esteban Ocon More
Esteban Ocon
Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP

Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP

Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP Ocon calls out "suicidal" F1 driving standards in Australian GP

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP

Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying Ocon twice hit the wall in "too close" Saudi Arabian GP qualifying

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star The physical focus bringing out the best of an F1 midfield star

Latest news

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty Ferrari requests right of review over Sainz Australian GP penalty

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties NASCAR slams Hendrick Motorsports with more penalties

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

ESPT Esports

Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023 Ferrari Esports Series returns for 2023

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

NAS NASCAR

Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties Hamlin sees appeals panel uphold all NASCAR penalties

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep How F1's most sophisticated car claimed an era-ending sweep

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career The lessons "peak" Bottas learned at Mercedes that will elongate his F1 career

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality Why Verstappen’s F1 sprint race 'quit threat' isn’t rooted in reality

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Jonathan Noble

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash? Should the Australian GP have been restarted after Magnussen's crash?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.