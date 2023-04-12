Motorsport Business
F1 agrees new partnership with Paramount+
Formula 1 has announced details of a new official partnership with TV streaming service Paramount+.
The two parties co-operated with a temporary arrangement last year and have now expanded that in a deal that reflects F1’s efforts to extend its relationships in the TV world, especially in the American market.
The rights to broadcast races in the USA are held by Disney-owned ESPN until the end of 2025, while the sixth series of Drive to Survive is already being shot by Netflix.
Intriguingly, Paramount+ is already extensively involved in the broadcast of major sporting events in the USA, notably with the NFL, UEFA Champions League and Masters and PGA golf, hinting perhaps that its F1 involvement could eventually move in that direction when the rights come up for 2026 and beyond.
The first indications of the new arrangement were seen at the Australian Grand Prix, where the Kiefer Sutherland series Rabbit Hole was the subject of heavy promotion, with logos featuring prominently in the pitlane and elsewhere.
F1 says the new deal is focused on fan engagement and that will see “the streamer’s popular content offering come to life at F1 events, with Paramount+ hit series, blockbuster movies and beloved characters taking centre stage inside Fan Zone areas, bringing together stars from the track and the big screen”.
Aside from Australia, the deal will result in signage plus “digital sponsorships and promotional opportunities” undertaken at all six races on the American continent, namely in Miami, Austin, Las Vegas, Montreal, Mexico City and Sao Paulo, as well as at Silverstone, Spielberg and Monza in Europe.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, celebrates as he returns to the pits
Photo by: Mark Horsburgh / Motorsport Images
That list represents all the race hosting countries where Paramount+ is available as an independent streaming service.
“This partnership exemplifies F1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to help promote the sport and appeal to new audiences,” said Brandon Snow, F1’s managing director of commercial.
“Paramount+ and the content on its platform are hugely popular and, like F1, has experienced rapid growth in recent years.
“Together, we will use our global platforms and collective expertise in entertainment to further enhance the fan experience and take both F1 and Paramount+ to new levels.”
Marco Nobili, executive vice president and international general manager of Paramount+, said that his company “continues to seek new, innovative ways to reach our global audiences, and I am confident this partnership with F1 will continue to support our growth globally.
“Becoming an official partner of F1 means bringing the Paramount+ brand and all our characters to life for hundreds of millions of fans worldwide.
“Through this global deal, the worlds of motorsport and entertainment will come together, resulting in powerful storytelling opportunities on and off the grid.”
