Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Mercedes' rideheight updates could unlock "quite some lap time" Next / 10 things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Ocon: AlphaTauri air line in F1 pits triggered unsafe release penalty

Esteban Ocon says an air line in the AlphaTauri pit forced him into the path of Lewis Hamilton as he left his stop during the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Ocon: AlphaTauri air line in F1 pits triggered unsafe release penalty

The Alpine team was deemed by the FIA stewards to have performed an unsafe release after Ocon emerged side-by-side with Hamilton, forcing the Mercedes driver to cede him the position.

Ocon received a five-second penalty for the incident, and having finished in 11th place with a queue of cars behind him the Alpine driver slipped to 14th in the final results.

The pitlane incident happened at the end of lap 18 when Ocon and Hamilton were among 11 drivers to make the call to switch to slick tyres.

Ocon says when he came out of his pitbox he had to go wider than he expected because an air line was in his path. The AlphaTauri team in the adjoining pit had just serviced Yuki Tsunoda, and its crew was still in position.

"It's a little bit frustrating," he said when asked about the penalty by Autosport. "We were P11, and with that unsafe release, five seconds, that hurts our position. But I think what hurt is really the tube that was left almost at the fast lane.

"I had to squeeze Lewis because of that tube that was hanging. I need to re-watch the images, but that's my initial feeling.

"Otherwise, I think there would have been space for both of us. We didn't touch, that was all okay."

Asked if he knew Hamilton was there, he said: "I was aware when I had to avoid the tube, and then I saw he was there. It's tight, but of course it's not safe to be that close to another car, that's clear. I think what made it look worse is the tube."

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Esteban Ocon, Alpine A522, Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Alex Albon, Williams FW44

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Ocon was encouraged by the performance of the floor upgrade tried by Fernando Alonso in Italy, although the Spaniard retired early and was not able to run a full race distance with it.

Ocon will receive the new part at the next race in Miami.

"I think it's a missed opportunity for us this weekend. We were supposed to get good points and good performance from that. So yeah, it's a shame, but we will bounce back.

"I think from FP2 we have enough data from looking at how much it could give us. I think it should be a good gain from what we see.

"Of course, Fernando qualified fifth, that was really good. We struggled a little bit more in the race. But yeah, I think it's still possible to put both cars into the top 10 once we both have this performance upgrade.

"I look forward to testing this new performance part that Fernando had this weekend. I think it seems to be a good gain, from what the team is looking at."

Read Also:

Imola was the first race of 2022 in which Ocon failed to score.

"I think we've been on my side the first three races three times in the points. The car had a little bit more or a little bit less performance at times. But we were consistent. It's only this race that's a little bit of a stand out, but we broke the gearbox in qualifying."

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes' rideheight updates could unlock "quite some lap time"
Previous article

Mercedes' rideheight updates could unlock "quite some lap time"
Next article

10 things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Why Formula 1 is pushing for sprint races expansion Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Why Formula 1 is pushing for sprint races expansion

Vettel: Eighth place "like a victory" for troubled Aston Martin F1 team Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Vettel: Eighth place "like a victory" for troubled Aston Martin F1 team

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Esteban Ocon More
Esteban Ocon
Alpine F1 team open to Piastri loan deal for 2023
Formula 1

Alpine F1 team open to Piastri loan deal for 2023

Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now not "shy of anybody"
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault F1 engine gains mean Alpine now not "shy of anybody"

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust Plus
Formula 1

The trait displayed by F1’s newest winner to earn Alpine’s trust

Latest news

The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Aston Martin F1 idea that Ferrari and Red Bull have copied

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Wolff: Thoughts of leaving F1 not crossed my mind
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Thoughts of leaving F1 not crossed my mind

What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Plus

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

OPINION: Although Imola hardly yielded a classic Formula 1 race in the 2022 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the atmosphere that enveloped the round underlined the value of hosting F1 races at classic venues, a scarcity in the championship's recent visits to less historic environs

Formula 1
2 h
What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future Plus

What Russell's current Mercedes form ahead of Hamilton means for his F1 future

OPINION: It would not have taken much for Mercedes to have had a very different weekend at Imola, even if a podium was always out of reach. As it was, George Russell led the line for the Silver Arrows, far ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here’s how he got there and why such troubled times may benefit both team and younger driver in the years to come

Formula 1
4 h
Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title Plus

Why Leclerc must learn to settle for results in his bid to win an F1 title

OPINION: After a near-perfect opening trio of races to kick off 2022, Charles Leclerc revisited an old weakness at Imola when he got overconfident with the Variante Alta kerb and hit the barrier. From that error, Leclerc must learn to rein in his more overzealous moments if he is to fight for this year's Formula 1 title

Formula 1
Apr 26, 2022
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Formula 1's first rain-afflicted race under the new rules set at Imola produced an intriguing spectacle, despite the sprint race going some way to redressing the natural order after qualifying produced a mixed grid. But while Red Bull seized full advantage to secure a comfortable 1-2 in the race, several big names dropped the ball

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points Plus

How Ferrari's Imola F1 blunders gave Verstappen a lonely cruise to maximum points

Ferrari was riding high coming into the first European round of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a first Imola victory since 2006 a distinct possibility. But the red cars ceded vital ground to Red Bull in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Max Verstappen romping to a comfortable win as Charles Leclerc spun away third place

Formula 1
Apr 25, 2022
Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall Plus

Why Verstappen remains favourite at Imola even if Ferrari cures Leclerc’s sprint downfall

On paper it is advantage to Max Verstappen at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after topping qualifying, winning the sprint and demonstrating impressive pace in practice. But even if Ferrari fixes Charles Leclerc’s tyre graining worries, the reigning Formula 1 world champion remains firm favourite

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks? Plus

Could Imola again provide intra-team F1 fireworks?

As F1 returns to Imola, BEN EDWARDS recalls how this delightful but unforgiving circuit has been a hotspot for discord and tragedy

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2022
How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space Plus

How F1 has become a battleground in a new digital space

The business world is alive to the appeal of cryptocurrencies and other blockchain-enabled assets – and F1 teams are taking advantage of the land grab. MARK GALLAGHER looks at why the cryptocurrency exchange providers are desperate for market share, and how F1 is cashing in

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.