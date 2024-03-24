All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Australian GP

Norris: Not beating Leclerc to F1 Australian GP undercut cost second place

Lando Norris reckoned he could have beaten Charles Leclerc to second in Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix, had McLaren pipped Ferrari to an undercut strategy in the second pit phase.

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:

Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under

The Briton had qualified ahead of Leclerc and remained ahead during the opening phase of the race, but fell behind during the opening pit phase as the Monegasque and Norris' McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri conducted earlier pitstops to claim the undercut. 
In an effort to chase Leclerc, McLaren conducted a swap between Norris and Piastri as the Australian's pace was slower, and Norris started to eat into the Ferrari driver's advantage.
With that gap whittled down to less than two seconds, Leclerc responded by pitting and made good use of his tyres afterwards to ensure that he could rebuild his buffer. Norris attempted to close Leclerc down again but lacked the time to do so. 
Reflecting on the battle, Norris felt that it had not been entirely unexpected to come away from Melbourne with a podium, and felt that the pace he had over Leclerc meant that second was achievable.
"I think when you take the Red Bull out of it, I would say [it was not a surprise]. I think our pace has been good all weekend," Norris reflected. "We put things together very nicely yesterday and showed a good long run pace on Friday.
"So I wouldn't have said we had no chance. I didn't expect for us to be competing against the Ferraris today and I think our pace was not as good as Carlos's, but probably better than Charles'.
"Being honest, we maybe missed out a little bit on an opportunity to be P2 today. For us to say that, it's a good sign and I think it's a good positive for the whole team, a good boost."
Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, the Ferrari trophy delegate, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium with their trophies

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, the Ferrari trophy delegate, Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari, 1st position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, on the podium with their trophies

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Norris explained that the plan was for him to pit to undercut Leclerc around the lap that the Ferrari driver pitted, forcing a quick recalculation from the McLaren pit wall. 
He instead stayed out another six laps in a bid to build up a tyre offset, but Leclerc crucially had track position and was over four seconds up the road.
"We didn't leave anything on the table, but the lap we were going to undercut, he boxed," the Bristolian recounted. "So, you have to go on off and then do kind of a different strategy. We were close in the second stint and, if I boxed, I think I would have undercut.
"I missed that opportunity. So you always think what if we did it one lap earlier, but it's tough to make all those decisions at the time. It can easily go wrong at the same time; there are always some consequences of doing so.
"I think we still did a very good job today. Uh, third and fourth for us as a team is positive and a good load of points, but [Ferrari was] clearly the better team and they have a better car at the minute."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Ranked: The 10 F1 teams at the 2024 Australian GP
Next article Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
Verstappen: "Little tickles" to car the key to F1 Australian GP pole

Verstappen: "Little tickles" to car the key to F1 Australian GP pole

Formula 1
Australian GP
Verstappen: "Little tickles" to car the key to F1 Australian GP pole
F1 Australian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Sainz, Perez

F1 Australian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Sainz, Perez

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 Australian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Sainz, Perez
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP

Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Piastri: McLaren team orders "completely fair" in F1 Australia GP
Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form

Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form

Formula 1
Australian GP
Norris: Australia layout the main factor behind improving McLaren F1 form
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
The impatient pair who’d hoped to be a thorn in Red Bull’s side again
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren

Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren

Formula 1
Bahrain sovereign wealth fund buys out McLaren
Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”

Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”

Formula 1
Australian GP
Brown: Maturing Piastri has lost his F1 “rookie stripes”
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Bruce McLaren's death shaped more than just his F1 team

Latest news

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar

Plus
Plus
WEC WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review

Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe