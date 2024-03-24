Hamilton: 2024 the worst start to an F1 season I've ever had
Lewis Hamilton believes 2024 is the worst start to a Formula 1 season he's had in his entire career after retiring from the Australian Grand Prix with engine failure.
Watch: F1 2024 Australian Grand Prix Review - Ferrari On Top Down Under
The Mercedes driver was knocked out of Q2 in qualifying and started the Albert Park race in 11th, but after a solid start, he was forced to pull over after 15 laps due to a power unit problem.
The DNF caps a tough start to the 2024 F1 season, with Hamilton only seventh in Bahrain and ninth in Saudi Arabia, and led to the seven-time world champion labelling it his worst start to an F1 season in his career.
"This is the worst season start of the season I've ever had," Hamilton said.
When asked if it was worse than both 2022 and 2023, he replied: "Oh yeah, for sure. And it's worse than 2009, I think."
Reflecting on his brief Australian GP run, he said: "I think it was fine. I had a new soft because I didn't get to Q3 and undercut some of the drivers. The pace was okay. It was nothing special, but I was catching, I was slightly quicker than the cars ahead. And then obviously the engine failed."
Despite his poor results, leaving him ninth in the F1 drivers' standings after three rounds, Hamilton is aiming to remain upbeat and fight back.
"Surprisingly, I feel pretty good. Really, I think I'm just trying to try to keep things in perspective. Could be so much worse," he explained. "I'm really grateful to be here, I've really enjoyed my time here in Australia.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber C44
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
"I'm still enjoying working with the team. Of course, I'd love to be fighting for wins and actually finishing races. That's never a great feeling when you come over this way and you don't see even half of the race.
"But what I know is that we will bounce back, we will eventually get there. We just have to continue to chip away at it.
"It's easy to get caught up in the moment and be focused on this one thing. But the bigger picture is definitely the focus. Also just realising that you can't control everything. You get frustrated because you don't have control.
"I'm not happy. But I'm going to have a great day tomorrow."
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more
Hamilton: 2024 Mercedes F1 car has "spikes" of promise that "disappear"
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
Wolff: Mercedes hasn’t "swallowed a dumb pill" since F1 2021
"Brutal" F1 Australian GP double DNF leaves Wolff struggling to see positives
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Latest news
Sainz feared F1 Australian GP "wasn't going to happen" before flight
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Autosport Podcast: F1 Australian GP review
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”
Autosport Plus
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments