Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win
McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andrea Stella has compared Lando Norris' "masterpiece" Mexico Grand Prix drive to Fernando Alonso's iconic 2012 win for Ferrari in Valencia.
Norris was forced to start from 17th on the grid after failing to set a competitive lap time in qualifying.
But the Briton scythed through the field in Mexico City, and even after losing positions because of an unfortunately timed red flag and a poor restart, he continued reeling off overtakes to finish fifth.
His McLaren team was floored by Norris' race day performance, with team boss Stella comparing it to one of Alonso's finest wins when he worked with the Spaniard at Ferrari at the 2012 European Grand Prix.
"This race made me think of Valencia 2012. At the time we started 11th and then we won the race," Stella said as he was asked where it ranked among Norris' finest drives.
"We were having exactly this conversation on the pitwall. Will Joseph, his race engineer, turned to me and he said: 'That's one of Lando's best!' And I said: 'Will, that's one of the best of all!'
"So many overtakes in Mexico, when yesterday if you read the quotes everyone was saying it's so difficult to overtake, while managing power unit temperatures, and having to do lift and coast...
"I'm just impressed. One of the best days for a driver that I have been part of."
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Alex Albon, Williams FW45
But as McLaren proved more competitive than expected in Mexico, Norris and the team were left thinking what could have been with a better qualifying position.
"On one side, we are excited having seen this kind of masterpiece," Stella added. "On the other side, like Lando said on the in-lap, let's do a good job on Saturday and we can fight for podiums. The pace was there to fight for podiums.
"We were in a position to be the second best car, possibly shared with [Lewis] Hamilton."
He added: "There is a little element of frustration, but if you asked me yesterday, nowhere near would I have thought we could have overtaken so many cars.
"I'd rather take the positive out of this race and I hope that the entire team at the factory and all the fans receive the same sort of message.
"We are there. We don't give up. We are competitive. But we need to do a better job overall over a race weekend."
Team-mate Oscar Piastri wasn't able to emulate Norris after sustaining aero damage in a clash with AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda. The F1 rookie eventually dropped down to eighth after being passed by Norris in the final stint.
Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico
Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico
Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes
Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes Norris: Putting F1 rivals in "awkward" spots key to Mexico GP passes
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Verstappen wins after Magnussen shunt
F1 needs “immediate action” over pitlane impeding problem, says Stella
F1 needs “immediate action” over pitlane impeding problem, says Stella F1 needs “immediate action” over pitlane impeding problem, says Stella
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the F1 Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Latest news
Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery
Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery Newgarden: Porsche 963 “demands a bit more respect” than IndyCar machinery
Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico
Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico Norris can’t "put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 team down in Mexico
How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats
How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats How mature Rovanpera played the bigger picture to join the WRC's greats
Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts
Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts Verstappen hails Red Bull's 'sharper' F1 race starts
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Mexican Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder The four rivals that could've made Verstappen’s record F1 Mexico GP win harder
Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics
Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics Why F1’s Vegas gamble is set to defy its critics
Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package
Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package Why Red Bull’s rivals are struggling to replicate its “average good” F1 package
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.