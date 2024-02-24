Norris: McLaren F1 still a long way behind Red Bull and Ferrari
Lando Norris believes his McLaren team is still "a very long way behind Red Bull and a long way behind Ferrari" after Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, in the pit lane
Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Photo by: Motorsport Images
Watch: Time for the Debrief - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 3 Reaction
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch
Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch
Norris already worked on reducing errors as F1 field tightens
Norris already worked on reducing errors as F1 field tightens Norris already worked on reducing errors as F1 field tightens
Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?
Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win? Can McLaren's evolutionary-but-innovative MCL38 deliver Norris' first F1 win?
F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times
F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times
F1 testing results: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leads final day in Bahrain
F1 testing results: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leads final day in Bahrain F1 testing results: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leads final day in Bahrain
The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change
The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change
Latest news
Busch felt "disgraceful" for fuel-saving in NASCAR's Daytona 500
Busch felt "disgraceful" for fuel-saving in NASCAR's Daytona 500 Busch felt "disgraceful" for fuel-saving in NASCAR's Daytona 500
Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24
Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24 Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear
Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15
Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15 Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15
Autosport Plus
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear
How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses
How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times
What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments