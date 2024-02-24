All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

The Ferrari race sim offering clues to its Red Bull-beating potential

Formula 1 teams and fans well know that it is not single-lap pace that counts when it comes to working out who has won the pre-season testing war.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

It is why Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc coming out on top of the overall timing sheets over the course of this week’s Bahrain test has barely registered in conversations.

Sainz’s overall test-topping time of 1m29.921s, set on the second day, was around seven-tenths faster than the Red Bull benchmark of 1m30.679s set by Sergio Perez on the same afternoon.

However, no one is suggesting that it has any resemblance to the true picture of performance (even taking into account a 0.6s time difference in the tyre compounds they used).

PLUS: Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Indeed, the consensus among the paddock is that Red Bull is clearly going into next weekend’s F1 season opener as the team to beat.

What is not so sure, though, is exactly how big its advantage is, because there is another Sainz element to the Bahrain test that has offered F1 plenty of food for thought about where the competitive picture lies between his Ferrari team and Red Bull.

As teams crunched through the data, it was a race-sim run from Sainz on the second evening, running in similar but not identical conditions to Perez on the same programme, that offered some intrigue about just how good the new SF-24 may be.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

In pure lap time, the timing sheets suggested it was advantage Ferrari, in fact. Over the three race stints, Sainz proved to be quicker than the Red Bull.

The Spaniard’s advantage on the C3 averaged just more than 0.4 seconds – and stretched to more than one second on their final stints, which were both on the C1 hard compound.

The scale of that advantage was so extreme that it almost certainly points to Perez having run heavier on fuel. With it widely accepted that 10kg of weight equates to around 0.3 seconds of lap time around Bahrain, there is quite a high degree of variability to be exactly sure of how much of a realistic picture their two runs offered.

But one thing is not in doubt from the Sainz race sim – that the high tyre degradation which derailed much of Ferrari’s 2023 campaign appears to have been cured.

Sainz’s form was incredibly consistent. Looking at his final stint on the C1 in particular, it was a world away from how things played out in last year’s Bahrain Grand Prix, when both he and Leclerc struggled massively with tyre degradation.

His run on the C1 played out like this: 35.5, 35.7, 35.5, 35.6, 35.3, 35.4, 35.5, 35.2, 35.3, 35.1, 35.2, 35.2, 35.1, 35.1, 34.9, 35.3, 35.8, 35.5, 35.6.

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

For team boss Fred Vasseur, it is this consistency – and the fact that both drivers can feel the improvement with the car – that has been a more important signal from the test than any number comparisons between Ferrari and Red Bull.

“Before the long stint, the most important was the feedback from Carlos and Charles that they are in a much better place with the car,” he said. “It is much more consistent with less degradation.

“I think this is important for the race for sure. But now it is a bit more difficult to know exactly where we are in terms of pure performance, because with the level of fuel we can play a lot, and I think nobody knows exactly where we are relatively.”

Indeed, teams are well versed in the art of misdirection in testing, to try not to alert rivals as to what they are up to.

Verstappen in particular did several long runs on Friday, but each time was filled up quite a bit in a bid to not show off the full potential of the car. He was fast and super consistent – indeed there was even an element of negative deg in terms of lap times dropping over the stint as the fuel came off.

Interestingly, he was also relatively slow through the speed traps while doing this, which hinted that engine modes may well have been turned down too.

Watch: Time for the Debrief - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 3 Reaction

For now, Ferrari is encouraged by what it has heard from its drivers and what it saw from that Sainz long run on Thursday. But deep uncertainty remains over what Red Bull was really up to in the test with its fuel loads.

As Vasseur explained about whether he thinks Red Bull is miles clear: “If they run with 20 kilos we are in a good shape, but if they run with 80kg we are nowhere. Nobody knows except them.

“But if you start to get too much focus on the others, you are losing a little bit the paths of your decisions.

“We had a long list of items to tick and the testing to cover and we were focused on this. In one week’s time now, we will have a big answer!”

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return in German TV role
Next article Norris: McLaren F1 still a long way behind Red Bull and Ferrari

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo

Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo

Formula 1

Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo Red Bull has shown it wants to “crush the competition”, says Ricciardo

Hamilton: Mercedes "not yet where we want to be" with F1 car after Bahrain test

Hamilton: Mercedes "not yet where we want to be" with F1 car after Bahrain test

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Hamilton: Mercedes "not yet where we want to be" with F1 car after Bahrain test Hamilton: Mercedes "not yet where we want to be" with F1 car after Bahrain test

Carlos Sainz
More from
Carlos Sainz
Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

Formula 1

Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call Surprised Sainz had "weeks" to digest Ferrari's Hamilton call

Ferrari focused on making 2024 F1 car easier to drive

Ferrari focused on making 2024 F1 car easier to drive

Formula 1
Ferrari launch

Ferrari focused on making 2024 F1 car easier to drive Ferrari focused on making 2024 F1 car easier to drive

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Ferrari
More from
Ferrari
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Latest news

Busch felt "disgraceful" for fuel-saving in NASCAR's Daytona 500

Busch felt "disgraceful" for fuel-saving in NASCAR's Daytona 500

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Busch felt "disgraceful" for fuel-saving in NASCAR's Daytona 500 Busch felt "disgraceful" for fuel-saving in NASCAR's Daytona 500

Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24 Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15

Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15 Mercedes focused on improving F1 qualifying pace with W15

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jonathan Noble

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe