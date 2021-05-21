Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Red Bull adds serrations to F1 diffuser for Monaco GP Next / Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Norris: McLaren expected Ferrari's fast Monaco F1 pace

By:

McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris says he expected Ferrari to be as quick as it is in Monaco after the Scuderia topped Thursday's second practice session.

Norris: McLaren expected Ferrari's fast Monaco F1 pace

Despite sitting out most of Thursday morning's first free practice session with gearbox issues, Charles Leclerc topped the second session at the Monaco Grand Prix, holding off Carlos Sainz for a Ferrari 1-2.

Observers expected Ferrari to be strong in Monaco as its SF21 proved to be very competitive through Barcelona's slow final sector at the Spanish Grand Prix earlier this month, which often provides a good indication of Monaco pace.

Ferrari came good on that early promise on Thursday, with Leclerc topping FP2 with a lap of 1m11.684s, one tenth quicker than teammate Sainz and nearly four tenths up on title rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

While Leclerc said his practice pace seemed too good to be true, Sainz acknowledged after the session that Ferrari "definitely look very close to being a genuine threat".

According to Sainz's former McLaren teammate Norris, Ferrari's strong form was expected.

"After Spain? Yes, for sure," Norris said.

"They were very quick in the final chicane and you always have corners that you know are like Monaco and things like that.

Norris revealed he even texted Sainz earlier in the week, backing the Spaniard to have a chance at winning the Monaco Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

"I texted Carlos before the weekend saying I think he has a good chance of winning," he added.

"I think from our side it's expected, maybe not from the outside or from the viewers, but we know where they are quick, where they're not and this track suits them very well, so not a surprise.

A big points weekend for Ferrari could swing the balance in the constructors' championship, with Ferrari and McLaren embroiled in a fierce battle for third which the Woking outfit currently leads by five points.

Norris, who finished second free practice in sixth, said he was hopeful McLaren could be closer on Saturday, but admitted there was a "realistic gap" to the cars ahead.

"If you look ahead to other tracks I'm sure we can get [Ferrari] back some places but they're looking strong," Norris explained.

Read Also:

"I think we're a realistic gap away from the guys ahead of us, but the car is good and we've got some things to improve on. So I'm pretty hopeful.

Norris' teammate Ricciardo endured a much more difficult Thursday and admitted he was "a long way off" after ending the day down in 15th.

"I felt like I had confidence, it was just not translating to laptime," he said.

"Honestly, it was from behind the wheel quite frustrating because I'd cross the line, I'd be like 'yeah, probably a decent lap' and it was like: 'You're P12 or P15', or even at one stage P17.

"So, frustrating, because it's a long way off actually, there's a lot of time to find. Luckily we've got [Friday] off, but right now it's like trying to figure out where all the time is.

"I won't lie, [the car] is very sensitive. That's probably been the frustrating thing. It feels like it does require a certain style to drive it and if you don't do that and get it right, it just like today isn't fast.

"So, it's a little bit just still trying to get my head around it."

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. , Lando Norris
Teams Ferrari
Author Filip Cleeren

Filip Cleeren
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco F1 podium was "stressful"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Carlos Sainz Jr. More
Carlos Sainz Jr.
Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium Monaco GP
Formula 1

Binotto praises Leclerc appearing at Monaco F1 podium

Sainz: Monaco GP podium "doesn't taste as good as it should" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Monaco GP podium "doesn't taste as good as it should"

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove Plus
Formula 1

Why F1's new driver-team combos each have a point to prove

Ferrari More
Ferrari
FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole Monaco GP
Formula 1

FIA to look at IndyCar rule that would have denied Leclerc pole

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc's F1 Monaco crash? Monaco GP
Formula 1

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc's F1 Monaco crash?

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success Plus

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

