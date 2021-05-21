Reutemann discharged from hospital after 17-day stay

Earlier this month Reutemann was admitted to the intensive care unit of a local hospital in his hometown of Santa Fe after suffering a digestive haemorrhage.

Four days later doctors decided to transfer him via helicopter to a different facility in Rosario, 170 kilometres down the road, due to new episodes of internal bleeding.

Following several procedures, including an enteroscopy, Reutemann's condition gradually improved last week, which meant the 79-year-old was able to move out of ICU on Sunday.

Reutemann remained in a general ward for six further days while his progress was continually monitored, until he was finally released on Friday, 17 days on from his original admission.

In a statement on Friday morning the Sanatorio Parque hospital said Reutemann "was discharged to continue with his recovery in the city of Santa Fe".

Reutemann contested 146 races between 1972 and 1982, during which he scored 12 victories, six pole positions and 46 podiums.

He was handed his debut at the 1972 Argentinian Grand Prix by then-Brabham chief Bernie Ecclestone alongside two-time world champion Graham Hill, and he went on to race for teams including Ferrari, Williams and Lotus.

In 1981, Reutemann came within one point of the world title having led for much of the season, losing out in the end to Brazilian Nelson Piquet. He also finished third in the championship on three occasions - in 1975, 1978 and 1980.

After his retirement from driving, having also made two World Rally Championship starts, Reutemann turned his attention to politics and has served in Argentina's senate since 2003.

He also served two terms as governor of his local state of Santa Fe and was even offered to run for the Argentinian presidency in 2003 but rejected the candidacy.

