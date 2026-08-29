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Norris extends McLaren deal until F1 2030

Reigning world champion Lando Norris will remain with the McLaren Formula 1 team for at least four more years

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Published:
Lando Norris, McLaren

Autosport Business

Covering industry news and insight into the business of motorsport

Lando Norris and McLaren have agreed to a long-term contract extension, keeping the world champion at the Formula 1 team until at least 2030.

On Saturday morning McLaren announced it had tied Norris to the team until 2030, with multi-year options to further extend the 26-year-old's stay. Norris personally announced the news to the Woking factory staff during the team's annual family and friends open day.

"McLaren is my home, and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030," Norris said. "When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win championships.

"We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it. I can’t wait to get back in the car in Monza and I’m very excited about what the future holds for us, both over the rest of this season, and in the coming years.”

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Norris' previous deal ran until the end of 2027, effectively increasing the Briton's stay at Woking for at least four more years. Team-mate Oscar Piastri is still under contract until the end of 2028 after extending his deal at the start of last year.

Salaries are rarely revealed in F1, but it stands to reason Norris is in line for a bumper pay rise off the back of his world title and his all-round progress as a driver, which has carried through into a strong first half of 2026. Norris capitalised on McLaren's car upgrades to win the last two grands prix in Hungary and the Netherlands.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Pauline Ballet - Formula 1

In addition to the new contract extension, Norris was also gifted with his championship-winning 2025 car, the MCL39.

Team principal Andrea Stella was "delighted" to continue working with Norris for the foreseeable future. "He is an exceptional driver, someone who combines outstanding natural speed with maturity, consistency and a strong commitment to McLaren, but above all, he is a special human being who is valued by everyone in the team," Stella said.

"Since joining McLaren as part of our junior programme, he has grown with us and played a central role in bringing the team back to the front of Formula 1. This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together. With him and Oscar, we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula 1."

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Norris started his McLaren journey as a junior driver in 2017, before being promoted to a race seat in 2019. He has since exclusively raced for the papaya squad and amassed 13 grand prix wins, 18 poles, and 48 podiums.

The team's CEO Zak Brown, who has played an integral role in bringing Norris through the ranks, said: “His journey with the team is a fantastic example of our commitment to identifying, developing and supporting world-class talent, and his achievements speak for themselves.

"Together with Andrea, Oscar and the wider team, Lando has helped drive McLaren into a new papaya era of success, helping us go from the back of the grid, to double consecutive constructors’ titles in 2024 and 2025 and our first drivers’ championship in 17 years.

"We are extremely excited about what lies ahead and remain fully focused on continuing to compete for wins and championships.”

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