All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Norris doesn't need to 'act like an idiot' to win more F1 races

Norris defends his nice-guy reputation and says his failure to win more races is not down to his personality

Ben Hunt
Ben Hunt
Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, celebrates in parc ferme with Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team

Lando Norris has hit back at suggestions he has not managed to add to his Formula 1 victory in the Miami Grand Prix because he is too nice.

The McLaren driver has drawn attention after he missed out on potential wins in Canada, Austria and Britain.

One accusation has been that he has been too soft in his battles with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen, despite making contact with the world champion in Austria.

It stems from his reputation for having a playful sense of humour and being a practical joker, a characteristic brought to life by the Drive to Survive series and his social media presence.

But when asked if his personality was actually holding him back in his quest for race victories, Norris said there is no correlation.

He said: “I don't really care what people say. I’m a nice guy, and I try to be respectful in every way that I can. But that has absolutely zero relevance for what happens on track. 

“As much as people want to just come up with their own thoughts and talk about these things, what happened 10 years ago and 15 and 20 years ago was completely different to now. 

“So if I want, I can be a lot more of a d**k and act like an idiot and have that persona and make people think that, but I don't need to, I don't want to. 

“I still want to make jokes and have fun and laugh and I don't care what people say.

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, with his trophy

Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, 3rd position, with his trophy

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I'm just enjoying my life. Simple as that. But when I put my helmet on, I don't care what people say.

“I'll do what I’ve got to do to win. It's quite simple.”

Despite being noticeably downbeat when victory has eluded him, Norris is adamant his confidence remains at an all-time high.

He added: “We've come off the back of a couple of tougher races and not ideal endings. But I think in terms of our confidence level as a team, it's probably higher than it's ever been. And not overly optimistic or overconfident in any way. 

“We're doing so many things [in a] good [way]. We've been the best-performing team over the last two months, almost.

“We know we can only get better, because we've got things to work on. And we're working very hard on those things. So I feel good.

"Also, from a driving point of view, I probably feel the most on top of things as I have felt.

“It's still a long season and things can change. But from a team side, and from a personal side, I'm happy that things are going in the right direction.” 

Watch: View from the Paddock - F1 News - Hungarian Grand Prix Thursday

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What’s really behind F1's Belgian GP flexi wing checks
Next article The deflated Sargeant defiance amid more mid-season Williams seat threat

Top Comments

Ben Hunt
More from
Ben Hunt
Exclusive: Williams explains purpose behind Ocon's F1 seat-fitting

Exclusive: Williams explains purpose behind Ocon's F1 seat-fitting

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Exclusive: Williams explains purpose behind Ocon's F1 seat-fitting
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Hamilton says Ralf Schumacher's coming-out sends "positive message"
Ben Hunt: Why the 2024 F1 season is shaping up to be an unlikely cracker

Ben Hunt: Why the 2024 F1 season is shaping up to be an unlikely cracker

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Ben Hunt: Why the 2024 F1 season is shaping up to be an unlikely cracker
Lando Norris
More from
Lando Norris
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
Norris frustrated 'to throw away win' after British GP strategy calls

Norris frustrated 'to throw away win' after British GP strategy calls

Formula 1
British GP
Norris frustrated 'to throw away win' after British GP strategy calls
Norris "didn't deliver" in F1 British GP qualifying

Norris "didn't deliver" in F1 British GP qualifying

Formula 1
British GP
Norris "didn't deliver" in F1 British GP qualifying
McLaren
More from
McLaren
McLaren brake drum hole prompts F1 tech intrigue

McLaren brake drum hole prompts F1 tech intrigue

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
McLaren brake drum hole prompts F1 tech intrigue
Brown: Red Bull turmoil will only have longer-term impact on F1 team

Brown: Red Bull turmoil will only have longer-term impact on F1 team

Formula 1
Brown: Red Bull turmoil will only have longer-term impact on F1 team
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Why Norris believes he can go one better than second at Silverstone in 2024

Latest news

Rossi breaks thumb in Toronto IndyCar crash, ruled out for weekend

Rossi breaks thumb in Toronto IndyCar crash, ruled out for weekend

INDY IndyCar
Toronto
Rossi breaks thumb in Toronto IndyCar crash, ruled out for weekend
IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP1 as Rossi, Lundqvist crash

IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP1 as Rossi, Lundqvist crash

INDY IndyCar
Toronto
IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP1 as Rossi, Lundqvist crash
Save lives and win the MotoGP experience of a lifetime!

Save lives and win the MotoGP experience of a lifetime!

Sponsored
Sponsored
British GP
Save lives and win the MotoGP experience of a lifetime!
Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules

Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
Neuville ignites debate on “pain in the ass” WRC road order rules

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
Jon Noble: The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

Jon Noble: The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe