Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Sainz: It will be trickier to climb through F1 French GP field than expected Next / Gasly more confident with ‘sharper’ AlphaTauri after France update
Formula 1 / French GP News

Norris believes McLaren's porpoising suggests F1 upgrades are working

Lando Norris believes that the McLaren Formula 1 team’s latest update package is going in the right direction, with porpoising potentially indicating that it has generated some extra downforce.

Adam Cooper
By:
Norris believes McLaren's porpoising suggests F1 upgrades are working

Norris ran the new aero parts in second practice in France, while Daniel Ricciardo used them all day, allowing the team to conduct a back-to-back comparison in FP1.

The latest raft of upgrades include a tweaked sidepod shape and floor design, along with alterations to the rear wing endplate and brake ducts.

Norris admitted it took him some time to adjust after his MCL36 was changed between the two sessions.

Asked to quantify any gains, he suggested that the team had modest expectations of the new package.

"Not as much as what I would dream of," he said of the improvement. "But I don't think we expected a lot of it.

"We expected a small step. And it's still too early to say, I've just driven it, and things feel different, some things a little bit better. And some things we've still got to optimise and figure out. But yeah, reasonable.

"I think Daniel had it this morning for FP1. So he's understood a little bit more.

"I've still got to figure out a little bit how to drive the car, because it is a little bit different in that regard."

Asked if he meant the car felt trickier to drive, he stressed that the changes weren’t necessarily negative.

"Just different, I wouldn't say trickier," he said. "It's just the feeling you get behind the wheel, you're so sensitive, you get so used to things.

"As soon as something feels just a little bit off, you have to figure out why that's happening and what it's doing, what the reasoning is for it, and then how to overcome it and maximise it again.

"So I guess I'm playing a little bit of catch up and just trying to understand all of that, comparing to Daniel, but at the same time, it's been good we've been able to compare data easily today, because we chose that strategy of me not having it, him having it."

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Norris made it clear that he was not worried about the porpoising that was evident on the MCL36.

"It felt like I had a decent amount," he said. "The last few races we've had quite a bit at times, Silverstone we had a lot as well, so I'm not surprised. Not a shock. Yeah, I'm hoping it's kind of a good thing that, if we can improve the car, sometimes that promotes porpoising.

“Apart from Red Bull, it seems like it's what Ferrari and Mercedes have had a lot of, and they are obviously a lot quicker than us.

"But I think, as we're trying to improve the car, sometimes we expose this phenomenon and yeah, it's maybe not a bad thing. Sometimes it means you're heading in the right direction."

Ricciardo also said that he could sense a change in the car, following the changes for the French Grand Prix weekend, but was uncertain of how large the difference is.

"But we haven't driven on this track yet as well with these cars, so the reference is to another track," he said. "So I do feel some differences, but it's not like a back-to-back test, if you will.

"I think we were kind of working through it. I think the afternoon we made a bit of progress, so that was better. But I think there's still more to get out of it."

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz: It will be trickier to climb through F1 French GP field than expected
Previous article

Sainz: It will be trickier to climb through F1 French GP field than expected
Next article

Gasly more confident with ‘sharper’ AlphaTauri after France update

Gasly more confident with ‘sharper’ AlphaTauri after France update
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise" French GP
Formula 1

Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise"

Ocon: Fundamental car issue triggered “terrible qualifying” French GP
Formula 1

Ocon: Fundamental car issue triggered “terrible qualifying”

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris: F1 pedal cam could have a better view after Silverstone trial
Formula 1

Norris: F1 pedal cam could have a better view after Silverstone trial

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone? British GP Plus
Formula 1

Could mixed fortunes for F1's leading Brits turn around at Silverstone?

Norris: McLaren’s strong F1 days aren’t "genuine pace" Canadian GP
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren’s strong F1 days aren’t "genuine pace"

McLaren More
McLaren
McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023
Formula 1

McLaren: FIA must "not give way" and push through F1 floor changes for 2023

Ricciardo addressed F1 future speculation ‘from the horse’s mouth’ French GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo addressed F1 future speculation ‘from the horse’s mouth’

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The key considerations Ricciardo must weigh up ahead of a crucial chapter

Latest news

Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: Splitting Mercedes in French GP qualifying "a surprise"

McLaren's Lando Norris admits that it was a “rewarding surprise” to split the two Mercedes drivers and qualify fifth for the French Grand Prix.

Ocon: Fundamental car issue triggered “terrible qualifying”
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Fundamental car issue triggered “terrible qualifying”

Esteban Ocon said he had a "terrible qualifying" at Formula 1's French Grand Prix thanks to what he called a fundamental issue with his Alpine A522.

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Charles Leclerc will start from pole position for the Formula 1 French Grand Prix after topping qualifying. Here's how and when you can watch the race.

Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes has no answer for "no performance" at French GP

Mercedes has no answer yet to what has gone wrong with its form at Formula 1's French Grand Prix, as it was left ruing "no performance" from its W13.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline Plus

The changing priorities that caused an F1 giant's terminal decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
13 h
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP Plus

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari at the French GP

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Plus

The driver who ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s team-mate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Plus

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Plus

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Plus

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause Plus

The problem sausage kerbs continue to cause

Track limits are the problem that motorsport doesn't seem to be able to rid itself of. But the use of so-called 'sausage kerbs' as a deterrent has in several instances only served to worsen the problem, and a growing number of voices want to see action taken

Formula 1
Jul 18, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Plus

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as STUART CODLING explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.