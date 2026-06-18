Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

MotoGP’s own ‘Concorde Agreement’ is finally official

MotoGP
Czech GP
MotoGP’s own ‘Concorde Agreement’ is finally official

Mercedes explains why it won't challenge Russell's Monaco GP penalties

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Mercedes explains why it won't challenge Russell's Monaco GP penalties

Supercars Darwin: Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five

Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five

You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

Feature
Formula 1
You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

What to expect – and what not to – from Red Bull's Austria upgrade

Formula 1
Austrian GP
What to expect – and what not to – from Red Bull's Austria upgrade

Mercedes withdraws Russell Monaco GP penalty review request

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Mercedes withdraws Russell Monaco GP penalty review request

Hamilton, Toyota, Marquez: Three motorsport giants still writing history

Feature
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Hamilton, Toyota, Marquez: Three motorsport giants still writing history

Racing Line spot-on for big rise in Autosport National Rankings

National
Racing Line spot-on for big rise in Autosport National Rankings
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Mercedes withdraws Russell Monaco GP penalty review request

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has decided against continuing its procedure to try and get George Russell's Monaco Grand Prix penalty overturned

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG W17

The Mercedes F1 team has withdrawn its right of review request over George Russell's Monaco Grand Prix time penalty, the FIA has announced.

Russell was one of several cars handed time penalties for speeding in the pitlane, with it later coming to light that there was a timekeeping error at the Monaco pit entry that was throwing up false flags.

As a result, Russell was knocked out of podium contention when he subsequently failed to serve his penalty correctly, while McLaren's Oscar Piastri also lost out. Meanwhile, Alpine driver Pierre Gasly didn't serve his two time penalties until after the race, seeing him lose the podium he inherited.

Read Also:

But after Alpine lodged a right of review against his penalty, the stewards rescinded the Frenchman's penalties last Friday, reinstating his podium spot.

Given Gasly's reinstatement and the revelation that there had been a timekeeping issue in the Monaco paddock, Mercedes decided to launch its own right of review petition against the result on Tuesday to see if it could amend Russell's result.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: EYE4images / NurPhoto via Getty Images

But the FIA confirmed on Thursday evening that Mercedes has decided to withdraw its request, which Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff admitted had low chances of succeeding.

"The Stewards have been informed by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team that they are withdrawing the petition for Review in respect of the decisions of the Stewards of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, breach of Article B1.6.3a of the FIA F1 Regulations in relation to Car 63," the FIA stewards wrote.

Red Bull and McLaren have appealed against Gasly's reinstatement, as they felt it was unfair for the Frenchman to be rewarded for not serving his penalties while other unjust penalties couldn't be unwound. That procedure will go to the FIAs International Court of Appeal.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hamilton, Toyota, Marquez: Three motorsport giants still writing history

Top Comments
More from
Filip Cleeren

From overturned penalties to power unit rules, F1 can't stop itself from opening Pandora's box

Formula 1
Formula 1
From overturned penalties to power unit rules, F1 can't stop itself from opening Pandora's box

How F1’s newest venue attempts to gel two extremes for the first time

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
How F1’s newest venue attempts to gel two extremes for the first time

F1 reports 35% CO2 reduction ahead of 2030 targets

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 reports 35% CO2 reduction ahead of 2030 targets
More from
George Russell

Mercedes explains why it won't challenge Russell's Monaco GP penalties

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Mercedes explains why it won't challenge Russell's Monaco GP penalties

Will Mercedes stop its drivers fighting now with Hamilton chasing?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Will Mercedes stop its drivers fighting now with Hamilton chasing?

How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
How “reset” Russell fended off “recalibrated” Hamilton for Barcelona GP pole
More from
Mercedes

Mercedes granted FIA hearing over Russell's Monaco GP penalty

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes granted FIA hearing over Russell's Monaco GP penalty

Why Red Bull has challenged FIA’s ADUO verdict: 'No data sample shows us ahead of Mercedes'

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Why Red Bull has challenged FIA’s ADUO verdict: 'No data sample shows us ahead of Mercedes'

What does Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?

Formula 1
Formula 1
What does Antonelli still need to improve to become F1 world champion?

Latest news

MotoGP’s own ‘Concorde Agreement’ is finally official

MotoGP
Czech GP
MotoGP’s own ‘Concorde Agreement’ is finally official

Mercedes explains why it won't challenge Russell's Monaco GP penalties

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Mercedes explains why it won't challenge Russell's Monaco GP penalties

Supercars Darwin: Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five

Supercars
Darwin Triple Crown
Supercars Darwin: Waters takes first win of 2026 as Ford sweeps top five

You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

Feature
Formula 1
You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica