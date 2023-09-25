Subscribe
Previous / How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Mercedes insists that its team orders in Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix were only about helping Lewis Hamilton, despite him questioning some of its ideas as making “no sense”. 

Jonathan Noble
By:
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

In the closing stages of the Suzuka race, one-stopping George Russell was running in fifth place, ahead of Hamilton, as the charging Ferrari of Carlos Sainz closed in on them from behind. 

While Hamilton was on fresher tyres, there was no immediate call for Russell to move aside for his team-mate – which prompted some frustrations from the seven-time world champion over the radio. 

Finally Mercedes relented and asked Russell to move over. But as Hamilton then tried to pull clear, he was asked to back off and keep Russell in DRS range – with the hope being that that could help him defend better against Sainz. 

Hamilton felt that DRS idea was wrong, as he told the team over the radio – and repeated after the race – that it would have been much better for him to get on and build up as big a margin as possible in clear air. 

"I don't think that was a good idea at all," explained Hamilton. "When they suggested it to me, I knew that they had obviously thought of it from the last race [in Singapore], and it made no sense.” 

Speaking about the decision-making process in dealing with the two drivers at that stage of the grand prix, Mercedes’ trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin is clear that the focus was entirely on ensuring Hamilton was not passed by Sainz. 

“It is quite difficult to organise the cars live,” he said. "When we decided to switch them, it was more when we saw how quick Carlos was coming in behind them, and that Lewis in the middle could have been at risk who was old tyres as well.  

“Maybe it could have worked out better, but the thing is we were trying to protect against Lewis losing that position as well, as he was the one most likely to finish ahead of Carlos.” 

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes-AMG, in the team principals Press Conference

Andrew Shovlin, Trackside Engineering Director, Mercedes-AMG, in the team principals Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

With Hamilton and Russell having battled hard in the initial stages of the race, Mercedes had minimised the risk of further wheel-to-wheel contests when it split strategies. 

While Hamilton went with the most popular two-stop, Russell tried to make a one-stop work as his tyre degradation was not disastrous. 

Asked if that early fight with Hamilton had any bearing on that strategy call, Shovlin said: “No, not really. Because in terms of what the team's doing, we're trying to score points against Ferrari, certainly in a race like this. 

“Once we realised that we're not challenging McLaren for a podium, we're looking at what's going on with Ferrari.  

Read Also:

“We were trying to use the two cars effectively to give us those opportunities, and being able to get one of them was useful damage limitation given that they both started ahead of us in the race.” 

While the aggressive approach that its drivers took to battling each other raised some eyebrows, and there were some hard words uttered over team radio, Mercedes has played down any talk of extra friction between Hamilton and Russell. 

Chief communications officer Bradley Lord said: “They are obviously both racing hard in a car that was tricky, pushing to the limit. And obviously there was some radio traffic as well, that reflected that.  

“I think we have got into the habit over the years of not reading too much into what is said in the heat of the moment amid the pressure in the cockpit, particularly at a hot and demanding race like this one. 

“Anything that needs tidying up or discussing afterwards, we'll be able to take away from that pressure cooker and deal with it nice and calmly in the debrief.”  

shares
comments

Related video

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

Formula 1
Japanese GP

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Formula 1

The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more The 10 best Formula 1 drivers ever: Hamilton, Schumacher & more

Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka

Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka Hamilton: Lack of rear downforce leaves W14 on "knife-edge" at Suzuka

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Hamilton suggests using AI to improve F1 steward calls after Verstappen mistake

Hamilton suggests using AI to improve F1 steward calls after Verstappen mistake

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Hamilton suggests using AI to improve F1 steward calls after Verstappen mistake Hamilton suggests using AI to improve F1 steward calls after Verstappen mistake

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

Formula 1
Japanese GP

F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims F1 drivers question tyre blanket ban sustainability claims

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet Why the painful process of Mercedes’ F1 B-spec shift isn’t over yet

Latest news

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

VASC Supercars

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe