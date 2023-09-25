Subscribe
Previous / Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

McLaren thinks that Red Bull is “still a step too far away” despite a bullish radio message from Lando Norris after Formula 1’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

In the wake of Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri finishing behind race winner Max Verstappen at Suzuka, the Briton came on the team radio and said: “Double podium. We are coming for Red Bull.” 

But while the Japanese GP was another encouraging weekend for the Woking-based squad in its push to get back to the front of F1, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella is more cautious about expectations for the rest of the season. 

While he is delighted with the progress that has been made through 2023, he thinks that Red Bull – especially with Max Verstappen at the wheel – are not yet within touching distance in pure pace terms. 

When asked by Autosport about how far away he felt Red Bull was, Stella conceded: “Still a step too far. But in fairness, at the moment, it looks [as if] Max is one step too far.  

“There's a variability of tracks left in the season, but none of these tracks has the Singapore characteristics.  

“While there could be some tracks in which we could be competitive - I think Qatar should be a decent track for us - I'm afraid that the characteristics we like, they are also the characteristics where Red Bull will be just outstanding.  

“So we'll have to be realistic that we'll need some situations to happen to be able to make the final step.”

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 3rd position, on the podium

Lando Norris, McLaren, 2nd position, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 3rd position, on the podium

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

McLaren’s competitive situation in F1 has turned around dramatically this season, with a programme of upgrades having helped it emerge as Red Bull’s main rival right now. 

But Stella knows that nothing is ever guaranteed in F1 and sees Aston Martin’s current struggles as an example of how quickly things can change. Its Silverstone-based rival was a regular podium finisher in the first races of the year but is now having to fight hard to stay in the points. 

Asked how mindful McLaren was of how quickly progress can stop in F1, Stella said: “Very mindful. Very, very mindful.  

“And if anything, we are trying to be as rigorous as possible, from a development point of view. 

“We want to ensure that we are not shortcutting any step, and we don't get to [a situation where we say] 'we need to develop faster'. Then you start to skip some methodical steps that we have applied so far.  

Read Also:

“I think everyone at McLaren, especially the technical leadership, are very aware that the pace of development is already fast. And that's what we need to keep pursuing. 

“Then we'll see, once we are in Bahrain next year, who's been able to develop faster. We saw with Aston Martin that over the winter, big steps are possible, or like with McLaren, that you can do it even during the season.” 

shares
comments

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense" in F1 Japanese GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Lando Norris More
Lando Norris
Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race

Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race Norris: Hard to beat Verstappen unless Piastri emulates Senna/Prost in Japan F1 race

McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals luring Norris away

McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals luring Norris away

Formula 1
Japanese GP

McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals luring Norris away McLaren: Car progress best way to stop F1 rivals luring Norris away

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

McLaren More
McLaren
Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner

Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner Verstappen explains "tight" McLaren battle into F1 Japanese GP first corner

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Verstappen after F1 Japanese GP double podium

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Verstappen after F1 Japanese GP double podium

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Verstappen after F1 Japanese GP double podium Norris: McLaren "not miles away" from Verstappen after F1 Japanese GP double podium

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Latest news

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals Mistake-riddled Friday key to Bezzecchi's Indian GP domination over Ducati MotoGP rivals

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call McLaren: Red Bull “still a step too far” despite Norris F1 rallying call

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

VASC Supercars

Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels Supercars investigating wheel nut fix after series of lost wheels

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP

Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism Mercedes: Team orders to protect Hamilton despite “no sense” criticism

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip How Verstappen’s crushing Japanese GP win showed Singapore was a blip

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again How McLaren has revamped its F1 team to become a contender again

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe